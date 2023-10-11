Proctortrack|Verificient observes October’s CyberSecurity Awareness Month: SPADE(Student Privacy&Data Expunge)Dashboard
EINPresswire.com/ -- Proctortrack by Verificient celebrates October's 20th Annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month with a renewed commitment to data privacy and security with their innovative SPADE Dashboard (Student Privacy and Data Expunge) offering.
The SPADE Dashboard is a data privacy and transparency tool that is designed to provide :
The data information and disclosures for test-takers
Information on all the test sessions attempted using Proctortrack, the volume of data collected, and the data deletion date.
GDPR and FAQs concerning privacy
SPADE enhances student transparency throughout ID verification, remote proctoring, and the post-examination data lifecycle. Users can track the storage of their ID verification, approval, and processing to maintain test integrity. SPADE Dashboard allows users to monitor when their data is expunged from servers. Additionally, students can effortlessly request administrators at their institution to delete data with a simple click of a button.
In 2020, Verificient Technologies Inc. developed a unique awareness program called #CyberSecuritySmart for internal and external users of Proctortrack, emphasizing the critical role of digital security in our interconnected world. It serves as a reminder for businesses and individuals to prioritize safeguarding sensitive information.
Keeping in line with #CyberSecuritySmart, Proctortrack has always been proactive in its privacy and security-centric approach by meeting the following security and data compliance programs:
USA: SOC2 Type 2, FERPA, and ADA Certifications
Canada: PIPEDA and FIPPA Certifications
Europe: GDPR and Privacy Shield Certifications
Global: ISO-27001 Certification
“Test-takers should have confidence in the security of their data, and to address concerns about data lifecycle awareness and transparency, we introduce SPADE, the 'Student Privacy and Data Expunge' Dashboard. SPADE serves as our tool to educate test-takers on how Proctortrack safeguards and respects the privacy of their data during and after collection for test integrity purposes. In a world where daily data threats are prevalent, we encourage test-takers and administrators to maintain #CyberecureSmart throughout the year,” says Rahul Siddharth.
About Cyber Security Awareness Month
Cyber Security Month, observed every October, is a dedicated time to raise awareness about the importance of online security. It is a global initiative to educate individuals and organizations on safeguarding their digital presence, emphasizing best practices, and promoting a collective commitment to tackling cyber threats. Joining forces, we work towards creating a safer and more secure cyberspace. #CyberSecurityMonth #OnlineSafety #CyberSecuritySmart
About Verificient Technologies
Verificient Technologies, Inc. is a Trusted Identity-as-a-Service (TIaaS) specializing in identity verification and authentication through its patented solutions utilizing AI, machine learning, computer visioning, and biometrics. The company has its headquarters in New York City and is trusted by academic, government, and private sector institutions worldwide. Verificient ensures the integrity of online users and serves a variety of markets, including higher education, HR and recruitment, and Remote Labor-Force Management.
Verificient offers two unique solutions:
Proctortrack: The world’s most advanced proctoring solutions leveraging automation and live proctoring using AI to deliver innovation, quality, and price leadership at scale.
RemoteDesk: RemoteDesk is the world’s most advanced AI-based Remote Workforce Management and employee Monitoring Software for Work-From-Home WFH compliance, productivity, and security.
Visit https://www.proctortrack.com/
Or https://remotedesk.com/
About Proctortrack
Proctortrack offers the world’s most comprehensive live, automated, and in-classroom proctoring solutions to deliver quality and price leadership at scale. Proctortrack provides six unique levels of proctoring:
ProctorLock - Robust Browser Lock
ProctorAuto - Automated Proctoring with AI
Proctortrack - Automated Proctoring with AI and Human QA Review
ProctorLive - Live Proctoring with AI (Standard + Premium)
ProctorDIY - Do-It-Yourself Live Proctoring Solutions
ProctorTA - On-Campus In-Classroom Proctoring
Visit www.proctortrack.com
