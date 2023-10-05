Proctortrack celebrates October Cybersecurity Awareness Month by renewing SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance for Data Security
Verificient Technologies, Inc. is a Trusted Identity-as-a-Service (TIaaS) specializing in identity verification and authentication through patented solutions.NEW YORK, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proctortrack by Verificient celebrates October's 20th Annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month with a renewed commitment to data privacy and security. Proctortrack has successfully renewed the SOC 2 Type 2 compliance. The products and services by Proctortrack align with the requirements for the System and Organizations Controls defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation of an organization's information security policies, practices, and controls over a specified period. It goes beyond the static assessment of Type 1 compliance and involves an in-depth review of the effectiveness of these controls over time. The SOC 2 Type 2 audit period typically spans six to 12 months, providing a more holistic view of an organization's commitment to data security.
In 2020, Verificient Technologies Inc. developed a unique awareness program called #CyberSecuritySmart for internal and external users of Proctortrack, emphasizing the critical role of digital security in our interconnected world. It serves as a reminder for businesses and individuals to prioritize safeguarding sensitive information.
Keeping in line with #CyberSecuritySmart, Proctortrack has always been proactive in its privacy and security-centric approach by meeting the following security and data compliance programs:
USA: SOC2 Type 2, FERPA, and ADA Certifications
Canada: PIPEDA and FIPPA Certifications
Europe: GDPR and Privacy Shield Certifications
Global: ISO-27001 Certification
“We are excited to renew our SOC 2 Type 2 audit compliance. This certification validates robust systems and practices, assuring our clients and stakeholders that their data is handled with the highest security and care. As a leader in online proctoring, we remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of information security and data integrity for organizations, users, and users worldwide,” says Rahul Siddharth, COO of Proctortrack.
About SOC 2 Compliance
SOC 2 compliance has become a de facto standard for organizations, especially those engaging with large, US-based enterprises. It underscores the flexibility for organizations to demonstrate their commitment to data security proactively. A crucial aspect of the SOC 2 audit process is the involvement of third-party certified auditors. Only CPA firms that are licensed and approved can conduct a proper SOC 2 audit. These auditors, often independent CPAs, undergo specific training to evaluate an organization's adherence to SOC 2 criteria and produce a verified report.
About Cyber Security Awareness Month
Cyber Security Month, observed every October, is a dedicated time to raise awareness about the importance of online security. It is a global initiative to educate individuals and organizations on safeguarding their digital presence, emphasizing best practices, and promoting a collective commitment to tackling cyber threats. Joining forces, we work towards creating a safer and more secure cyberspace. #CyberSecurityMonth #OnlineSafety #cybersecuritysmart
About Verificient Technologies
Verificient Technologies, Inc. is a Trusted Identity-as-a-Service (TIaaS) specializing in identity verification and authentication through its patented solutions utilizing AI, machine learning, computer visioning, and biometrics. The company has its headquarters in New York City and is trusted by academic, government, and private sector institutions worldwide. Verificient ensures the integrity of online users and serves a variety of markets, including higher education, HR and recruitment, and Remote Labor-Force Management.
Verificient offers two unique solutions:
Proctortrack: The world’s most advanced proctoring solutions leveraging automation and live proctoring using AI to deliver innovation, quality, and price leadership at scale.
RemoteDesk: RemoteDesk is the world’s most advanced AI-based Remote Workforce Management and employee Monitoring Software for Work-From-Home WFH compliance, productivity, and security.
Visit https://www.proctortrack.com/
Or https://remotedesk.com/
About Proctortrack
Proctortrack offers the world’s most comprehensive live, automated, and in-classroom proctoring solutions to deliver quality and price leadership at scale. Proctortrack provides six unique levels of proctoring:
ProctorLock - Robust Browser Lock
ProctorAuto - Automated Proctoring with AI
Proctortrack - Automated Proctoring with AI and Human QA Review
ProctorLive - Live Proctoring with AI (Standard + Premium)
ProctorDIY - Do-It-Yourself Live Proctoring Solutions
ProctorTA - On-Campus In-Classroom Proctoring
