Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and Una Terra VC Fund Forge a Comprehensive Partnership for Sustainable Impact

Una Terra Venture Capital and Foundation of Prince Albert II of Monaco at NY Climate Week

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and Una Terra Venture Capital Fund, a €200 million impact fund, are proud to announce a transformative partnership.

ZURICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation (FPA2) and Una Terra Venture Capital Fund (UT), a €200 million impact fund, are proud to announce a transformative partnership. Built upon four fundamental pillars, the partnership is dedicated to catalysing sustainable progress in the critical domains of climate change mitigation, biodiversity restoration, and ocean conservation. This signifies a joint commitment to address the pressing challenges posed by climate change and the diminishing biodiversity on our planet, with a specific focus on marine environment.

The partnership is anchored in the following four core pillars:

1. Co-Investment: Both organisations will collaborate on the identification, due diligence, and co-investment in circular economy and ocean impact opportunities, pooling their resources and expertise to drive tangible change.

2. Education & Leadership: A key facet of this alliance is the promotion of sustainability and impact education, with a particular emphasis on nurturing leadership development in the realm of environmental conservation.

3. Events & Campaigns: The partnership will actively engage in collaborative efforts concerning significant events and campaigns aligned with their shared mission, providing a unified front in their endeavours.

4. Philanthropy: Both entities will join forces to spearhead philanthropic initiatives that are closely aligned with the overarching goals of this partnership, amplifying their collective impact.

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, founded by Prince Albert II, stands as a pioneering force in environmental preservation, spanning climate change, renewable energies, biodiversity, and more. The foundation diligently raises awareness, advocates eco-friendly behaviours, and provides grants to further their causes. Since its creation in 2006, the Foundation has supported more than 750 projects worldwide for a total grant of +101 million euros. In 2022, the foundation initiated the Ocean Innovators Platform (OIP) and established the ReOcean Fund in collaboration with Monaco Asset Management. Their "Re.Generation Future Leaders Program" serves as a platform for nurturing young environmental talents.

Luca Zerbini, CEO & Founding Partner of Una Terra, stated, "Our partnership with The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation represents a pivotal step towards fostering environmental sustainability. We are committed to leveraging our impact fund to drive tangible change in climate mitigation and biodiversity restoration across Europe together with significant partners like the Foundation, who have aligned purpose and strong capabilities."

Romain Ciarlet, Executive Director of The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, added, "This partnership reflects our unwavering dedication to safeguarding our planet's future. By collaborating with Una Terra, we can expand our reach and accelerate our efforts to combat climate change, protect biodiversity, and promote sustainability. Together, we envision a brighter, more sustainable future for all."

The partnership also includes crucial initiatives, such as actively engaging in internationally renowned events dedicated to environmental awareness and action, exemplified by their joint involvement in the Ocean Innovators Platform during COP28 in Dubai, where ocean conservation leaders convene, collaborate, and innovate. This engagement in significant events underscores their joint commitment to amplifying global impact through collective action.



About Una Terra:

Una Terra was born out of a shared aspiration: to make the world a more sustainable place. Una Terra's ambition is not only to invest capital but also to provide direct support, expertise, education, and leadership to companies aiming to transform entire industries through commercial technology and innovation. They utilise asset-light models that can be scaled through marketing, commercial introductions, partnerships, new market entry, and accelerated go-to-market strategies. Una Terra has received the “Innovative Fund for our Future Award” from the World Economic Forum (Uplink) and is recognized as an "Impact Assets IA50 Emerging Impact Manager." Una Terra is actively engaged with organisations such as UN Global Compact, UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Capitals Coalition, King Charles III Sustainable Market Initiative (SMI) and Terra Carta, World Economic Forum (WEF), and Klosters Forum (KF). Una Terra is a Certified SFDR Art. 9 Fund in accordance with the European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), Science-Based Targets, and is pending B-Corp certification. They are committed to dedicating over 1% of their investments to philanthropic causes for the planet. Lastly, Una Terra is a member of the Swiss Venture Capital Association (SECA).

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Ranjit@unaterra.vc [Ranjit Jathanna]