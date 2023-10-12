Flower Turbines’ Charging Stations Tested as Durable and Safe
Flower Turbines’ Charging Stations have withstood hurricanes in both the Netherlands and Texas.LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines’ wind/solar off-grid Charging Stations have withstood hurricanes in both the Netherlands and Texas. If you are going to put a wind turbine on the street, you want to be very sure it’s durable and safe.
The turbine has been tested at 200 kilometers per hour (120 mph) wind with no mechanical problems. It also starts below 4 kilometers per hour (2 mph) whereas most turbines start at about 9. That combination indicates the quality of the aerodynamics and design.
The Charging Station is used to generate energy off-grid with wind, solar, and a battery to charge small mobility and electronic devices. They are quiet, bird-friendly, safe, and durable.
Here is truck testing of Flower Turbines: small-sized turbines (used in our charging station): https://vimeo.com/819559089 and medium-sized turbines: https://vimeo.com/836593410?share=copy.
Here are videos of the Wind/Solar Charging Stations in operation:
https://vimeo.com/864329572?share=copy
https://vimeo.com/775610613?share=copy
https://vimeo.com/659434662?share=copy
https://vimeo.com/546034222?share=copy
https://vimeo.com/867518098?share=copy
Flower Turbines makes beautiful and technologically advanced small wind turbines. It also provides on-grid and solar-only charging stations, along with three sizes of beautiful wind turbines.
Flower Turbines BV, the EU branch of the company, won the Dutch government sustainability award in two separate years for this product.
Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:
-Flower Turbines has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips#
- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.
- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.
Flower Turbines Brand Video