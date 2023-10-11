Black Veg Society and The Plant Protocol™ partner to facilitate a three-part plant-based coaching business masterclass

I want to encourage those that are living this plant-based lifestyle who are really high-level, to reach back and help someone else.”
— Lisa A. Smith
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a 2016 Pew Research study, African Americans are the fastest-growing vegan and vegetarian demographic in the country. That migration, in the majority of cases, is due to chronic health challenges which include things like obesity, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, high cholesterol, and kidney failure. In an effort to ensure marginalized communities have access to culturally relevant and diverse health coaches and subject matter experts, Black Veg Society and The Plant Protocol™ have partnered to facilitate a three-part plant-based coaching business masterclass training series for the fourth quarter of 2023.

During this complimentary virtual masterclass series taking place on October 11th, November 8th, and December 6th, participants will learn the fundamentals of what's required to have a successful plant-based coaching business, including how to attract clients and how to be profitable. Each class will also offer a personal development segment dedicated to exploring the mindset and identity of the aspiring health coaches. The Plant Protocol™ founder and facilitator of this series, Lisa A. Smith, who's dedicated her career to diversifying the plant-based coaching and education space will share how becoming a vegan health coach turned out to be her highest form of activism and how other passionate vegans can begin to do the same.

Black Veg Society (BVS) is a 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to educate predominantly Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities, on the benefits of holistic living, the plant-based diet, and veganism while building a community centered around healthy, accessible, and sustainable food and a focus on compassionate lifestyle choices.

The Plant Protocol™ is the first plant-based coaching certification to be founded by a person of color; they specialize in assisting plant-based vegans with packaging their lifestyle into a specialized health coaching business. The Plant Protocol™ is committed to aiding marginalized communities with the adaptation of a whole food plant-based lifestyle by creating access to more diverse health coaches, speakers, and industry experts.

To learn more and register for this complimentary series, please visit https://www.lisaangelsmith.com/blackvegsociety.

About

Black Veg Society (BVS) is a 501(c)3 organization. BVS’ mission is to educate predominantly Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities, on the benefits of holistic living, the plant-based diet, and veganism while building a community centered around healthy, accessible, and sustainable food and a focus on compassionate lifestyle choices. We establish strategic partnerships with businesses, schools, churches, non-profits, local and state government, health and wellness coaches, chefs, and vegan and plant-based campaign and coalition organizers. We organize and host special events such as veg fests, vegan restaurant weeks, multi-citi hybrid events and webinars. We offer a 24/7 online resource center with access to educational literature, wellness classes, cooking demos, and referrals to certified health and wellness coaches.

