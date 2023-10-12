Village of Spearfish, SD, Modernizes Permitting & Licensing with OpenGov

This modern solution will not only improve internal efficiency but also enable online payments, making it more convenient for residents and businesses.

SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looking to modernize and bring all processes into one system, the City of Spearfish, SD, sought a solution to revamp its permitting and licensing processes. The City found a trusted partner in OpenGov , the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation’s local governments.The City of Spearfish, nestled in the heart of South Dakota, recognized the need for a unified system to streamline permitting and licensing across multiple departments. The current system was neither user-friendly nor conducive to the City’s digitization project, leading to disjointed processes and difficulties in tracking application statuses and inspection data. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out due to its ease of use, the ability to attach documents to records, and the promise of a unified platform for various departments.With the adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the City of Spearfish can anticipate positive changes. The team can look forward to simplified processes, real-time tracking of application statuses, and the elimination of double work in entering inspection data. This modern solution will not only improve internal efficiency but also enable online payments, making it more convenient for residents and businesses.The City of Spearfish, SD, joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.