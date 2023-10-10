FloridaCommerce Reaches $101 Million in Approved Loans and Investments to Florida Small Businesses Through the State Small Business Credit Initiative 2.0

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, FloridaCommerce announced $101 million in approved loans and investments to Florida small businesses through the State Small Business Credit Initiative 2.0 (SSBCI). Through SSBCI, FloridaCommerce has obligated over $101 million in loans and investments to 64 Florida small businesses, stimulating more than $340 million in private capital and creating or retaining more than 1,617 jobs for Floridians. SSBCI facilitates and expands access to capital for small businesses who would otherwise not be able to receive funding and provides businesses with additional resources to facilitate growth and economic development.

SSBCI funds have been approved for businesses in manufacturing, hospitality, construction, health care, retail, transportation, and many other industries. Program funds can be used for: