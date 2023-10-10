FloridaCommerce Reaches $101 Million in Approved Loans and Investments to Florida Small Businesses Through the State Small Business Credit Initiative 2.0
Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, FloridaCommerce announced $101 million in approved loans and investments to Florida small businesses through the State Small Business Credit Initiative 2.0 (SSBCI). Through SSBCI, FloridaCommerce has obligated over $101 million in loans and investments to 64 Florida small businesses, stimulating more than $340 million in private capital and creating or retaining more than 1,617 jobs for Floridians. SSBCI facilitates and expands access to capital for small businesses who would otherwise not be able to receive funding and provides businesses with additional resources to facilitate growth and economic development.
SSBCI funds have been approved for businesses in manufacturing, hospitality, construction, health care, retail, transportation, and many other industries. Program funds can be used for:
- Start-up costs and working capital
- Franchise fees
- Upgrading equipment
- Expanding inventory
- Purchasing another business
- The purchase, construction, renovation, or tenant improvements of an eligible place of business
SSBCI 2.0 is a reauthorization and an expansion of the State Small Business Credit Initiative, which was originally created through the Small Business Jobs Act in 2010 to help states strengthen and/or create new capital programs that support the financing of small businesses.
PROGRAM OUTREACH
FloridaCommerce has undergone an extensive outreach and marketing campaign to educate and encourage lender and business participation in key industries including:
-
Facilitating 887 outreach events with:
- (691) Community organizations
- (3) Faith-based organizations
- (85) Financial institutions
- (99) Small businesses
-
Outreach events include:
- Virtual roundtables
- Meeting with financial institutions
- Meeting with other targeted institutions such as: Florida Bankers Association, economic development centers and Community Development Financial Institutions.
Since 2019, more than 2.4 million businesses of all sizes have been formed in Florida, more than any other state in the nation. More than 99 percent of businesses in Florida are small businesses, supporting their local economies and bringing jobs and innovative ideas to every corner of our state. According to the Florida Small Business Development Center’s 2023 survey, access to capital is among the top challenges faced by small business owners in Florida.