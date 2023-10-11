Astera ReportMiner Wins ‘Best Value’ Award for Fall 2023 by SoftwareSuggest

Share This Article

Leverage AI-Powered, Template-Based Extraction for Efficient Preparation and Processing of Extensive Unstructured Documents

With Astera, it only takes 2 minutes to digitize the PO, regardless of how long the PO is. That’s where ReportMiner creates an impact on our processes.” — Hayder Mir, Manager, Ex Custom Applications

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Astera, a leading provider of end-to-end data solutions, is delighted to announce that its unstructured data management solution, Astera ReportMiner , has been honored with the Best Value Software Award for 2023 by SoftwareSuggest, a prominent independent software review platform, in their Fall Awards 2023. This accolade underscores Astera's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to its customers.Astera ReportMiner: Your Unstructured Data Management PowerhouseAstera ReportMiner, an automated PDF data extraction software, streamlines the challenging task of PDF scraping and report data extraction. Users can effortlessly extract data from PDF files utilizing an AI-powered, template-based data extraction process and export it to their preferred destination. ReportMiner automatically recognizes data patterns and creates the necessary data regions and fields for documents.This award reinforces the growing recognition of Astera ReportMiner as the go-to solution for users seeking a robust tool to extract unstructured data and unlock actionable insights.Read what our satisfied customers have to say here Why Does Astera ReportMiner Stand Out?- End-to-End Automation: Users can generate data patterns on the fly, saving them significant time and effort. Built-in ETL and workflow automation functionality makes data processing effortless.- Reusable Templates: Tailored templates designed to meet specific needs make extracting valuable information from diverse document layouts a seamless experience.- Versatile Data Support: ReportMiner accommodates a wide range of unstructured data formats, ensuring compatibility with various data sources.- Data Quality Rules: Users can customize rules to guarantee error-free, 100% accurate data extraction.- Integration Flexibility: Seamlessly integrate with popular databases, file formats, enterprise applications, cloud solutions, and BI and analytics tools.- 150+ Pre-Built Transformations: Accelerate data preparation tasks with over 150+ user-friendly pre-built transformations, easily applied through drag-and-drop functionality.- Effortless Data Loading: Seamless movement of extracted data to any destination with extensive library of built-in connectors.Data Governance: Robust data governance features to ensure data quality and security.Ciena Corporation Transforms Operations with Astera ReportMinerCiena Corporation, after implementing Astera ReportMiner, reduced the time required to digitize purchase orders from 30 minutes to just 2 minutes, a remarkable 15X increase in data extraction speed. This transformation empowers account and order managers to meet customer demands with unprecedented efficiency.Hayder Mir, Manager, Ex Custom Applications, emphasizes the impact: "With Astera, it only takes 2 minutes to digitize the PO, regardless of how long the PO is. That's where ReportMiner creates an impact on our processes."Ready to Automate Data Extraction Processes? Schedule a Demo Now.About AsteraAstera is a leading provider of enterprise-ready data solutions. Based in California, the company empowers data professionals with easy-to-use data management tools, including data extraction, integration, warehousing, electronic data interchange, and API management solutions. Astera's mission is to put the power of insight and data-driven decision-making into the hands of every user.

