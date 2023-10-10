Posted on Oct 10, 2023 in Newsroom

Hawai‘i Department of Health approves fourth medical cannabis retail dispensary for Maui Pono Life Sciences

KĪHEI – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) has issued a formal notice to proceed to Pono Life Sciences, LLC dba Pono Life Maui, after its fourth retail facility passed its final on-site inspection. Pono Life Maui’s new retail site is located at 95 E Līpoa Street, Kīhei, HI, 96753 and it expects to begin sales on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

“Maui Pono Life Science’s new dispensary will provide much-needed access to patients on Maui,” said Liam Gimon, Dispensary Licensing Section supervisor.

This will be Maui’s seventh retail dispensary and the 24th retail dispensary for the state. As of September 30, 2023, a total of 32,693 in-state patients and 2,817 caregivers were registered statewide, including 5,606 patients and 521 caregivers on Maui. The primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain. The primary reported conditions for patients under 18 are seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder.

