ONTRACK HAWAIʻI LAUNCHES PSA CAMPAIGN TO RAISE AWARENESS FOR EARLY PSYCHOSIS DETECTION AMONG LOCAL YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS

Posted on Sep 12, 2025

DOH Program Offers Support and Resources for Youth and Young Adults Experiencing Unusual Thoughts, Feelings, or Behaviors

HONOLULU — Recognizing the early signs of psychosis in youth and young adults is critical to ensuring that they receive the care and support needed to thrive. Early symptoms, such as changes in thinking, emotions, or behavior, can be difficult for families and friends to understand.

“Start with Care,” a new public service announcement campaign by OnTrack Hawai‘i, a program of the Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Child & Adolescent Mental Health Division (CAMHD), is working to build awareness and encourage open conversations to help local youth and young adults feel less isolated and more supported.

The PSA will appear on TV, radio and social media beginning Sept. 12, emphasizing the importance of being present and the meaningful difference that social support can make for youth who may be struggling. Taking the time to listen, check in and provide reassurance can help reduce fear, normalize symptoms and build trust between young people and their support systems.

“Often when a young person is experiencing symptoms of psychosis for the first time, they feel scared or confused, or are too embarrassed to talk about what is happening to them,” said Dr. Theresa Chen, program director of OnTrack Hawai‘i. “With early support, young people experiencing psychosis can reach their educational, vocational and relationship goals.”

Families, caregivers, and peers are encouraged to seek simple, practical ways to offer support, such as connecting youth with trusted adults, promoting healthy routines and avoiding judgment in conversations about mental health. By being proactive and compassionate, communities can play an essential role in helping youth access the care they need.

“It’s a good thing when you reach out for help,” said a former OnTrack participant. “You can only look forward to getting better over the course of time. It’s a process — people don’t always trust the process, but you’re gonna get there.”

Building understanding and compassion around youth mental health is not only about recognizing symptoms, but also about creating a community where young people feel safe, seen and supported.

OnTrack Hawaiʻi is a program within the DOH CAMHD, designed to provide early intervention to teens and young adults experiencing unusual thoughts and behaviors or having started hearing or seeing things that others don’t. The program offers time-limited services, including therapy, medication management, youth partner and support with education and employment, to help individuals navigate early psychosis and build lasting resilience.

For more information about early intervention and youth mental health resources related to psychosis, visit OnTrack Hawai‘i. You can also visit the CAMHD website or on Facebook and Instagram for additional resources, guidance and family support.

Link to visuals (Credit for all: OnTrack Hawai‘i)

