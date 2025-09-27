DOH ALERTS PUBLIC ABOUT SOUTHWIND FOODS, LLC RECALL OF FROZEN SHRIMP DUE TO POSSIBLE CESIUM-137 CONTAMINATION

Posted on Sep 26, 2025 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a nationwide recall issued by Southwind Foods, LLC of certain Sand Bar, Arctic Shores, Best Yet, Great American and First Street frozen shrimp products, because of possible Cesium-137 contamination.

Cesium-137 was detected in a single shipment of imported frozen shrimp that did not enter U.S. commerce. At this time, no product that has tested positive or alerted for Cesium-137 has entered the U.S. marketplace. However, due to unsanitary conditions, a recall has been issued for frozen shrimp products originating from the foreign seafood processor.

These recalled products were distributed nationwide. In Hawai‘i, the Great American Seafood Import Co. brand 16/20 count frozen shrimp skewers in two-pound packages were sold at local supermarkets such as Foodland. The FDB is working with these stores to ensure that the recalled product is no longer available for sale. The specific Hawai‘i recalled product information is as follows:

PO # UPC Item Description Item # Reference # Best By Date Brand Name Product Shrimp Size Package Size 16379 829944002372 Great American Seafood Import Co. Frozen Raw Shrimp Skewers 16/20 2-lb Bag 06587 16379 5/11/2027 16380 829944002372 Great American Seafood Import Co. Frozen Raw Shrimp Skewers 16/20 2-lb Bag 06587 16380 5/21/2027

Cesium-137 is a manmade radioisotope of Cesium. Trace amounts of Cesium-137 are widespread and low levels can be found in the environment. Higher levels may be detected in water and foods grown, raised, or produced in areas with environmental contamination. Long-term, repeated, low-dose exposure of Cesium-137 may result in an elevated risk of cancer.

To date, there have been no reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the recalled product. The FDB advises consumers to verify if they purchased the recalled product based on brand name, item description, UPC and best-by-date markings on the label. If verified, consumers should not eat the recalled product and instead dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Southwind Foods, LLC at 1-323-262-8222 for additional information Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. HST.

A representative product photograph is listed below:

# # #