Upper Salmon River Steelhead Update - 10/10/2023

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for October 10th, 2023. The data discussed in this report was collected between Monday, October 2nd and Sunday, October 8th.

The weather was excellent during the first full week of October, and we did have a few anglers report catching steelhead. Most of the angler effort was located downstream of North Fork in location codes 14 and 15, but interviews were collected from anglers fishing upstream of North Fork as well.

Catch rates were in line with what we typically see this early in the season. Anglers interviewed downstream of North Fork in location code 15 averaged 55 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed upstream of North Fork in location code 16 averaged 44 hours per steelhead caught. No anglers interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 14 or upstream of the Lemhi River in location code 17 reported catching a steelhead. We expect catch rates to improve as we move further into October and more fish make it to the area. For additional information regarding this fall’s steelhead return to the Upper Salmon River, follow this link.

The river had excellent visibility throughout the week, and water temperatures were in the low to mid-50s. For up-to-date river flow and temperature data, anglers can follow this link to view the USGS stream gauge near Shoup (site # 13307000).