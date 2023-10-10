Saskatchewan Provides Emergency Aid To Israel

CANADA, October 11 - Released on October 10, 2023

Funding Will be Used to Purchase Ambulances, Medical Supplies and Other Lifesaving Equipment

Today Premier Scott Moe announced that the Government of Saskatchewan will be providing $100,000 of immediate emergency aid to those affected by the recent violent attacks in Israel.

The funds will be provided to the humanitarian organization Canadian Magen David Adom for Israel (CMDA).

"It was with shock and sadness that the world watched the violence unfold within Israel this past weekend," Moe said. "On behalf of the people of our province, this donation to the CMDA demonstrates Saskatchewan's unwavering support for Israel, and condemnation of the horrific terrorist attacks waged against civilians at the hands of Hamas and Hezbollah. We stand with the people of Israel during this tragic time and pray for all of those affected by this terrorist attack."

Based in Montreal, the CMDA is the sole authorized fund-raising organization within Canada dedicated to supplying ambulances, medical equipment, supplies and blood testing kits to support the lifesaving efforts in Israel.

To date, the CMDA has provided Israel with more than 250 ambulances and other emergency aid vehicles.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Jay TeneyckeTrade and Export DevelopmentReginaPhone: 306-787-7967Email: Jay.teneycke2@gov.sk.ca Cell: 306-529-8630