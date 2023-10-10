FEMA Urges Residents in Typhoon Bolaven’s Path to Remain Cautious; Over 300 Federal Personnel on the Ground in Guam, Northern Mariana Islands

WASHINGTON -- As of 11: 20 a.m. (ET) today, Typhoon Bolaven was 75 miles northwest of Tinian and Saipan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm is moving at 12 mph away from the islands. Bolaven will rapidly intensify later today and tomorrow into a Category 4 typhoon as it turns into the open ocean.

All residents in Guam and CNMI should expect to experience potential flooding due to heavy rain and storm surge, along with strong winds. Typhoon warnings are in effect for Tinian, Saipan and Rota. Typhoon watches and tropical storm warnings remain in effect for Guam.

Residents and visitors in the path of the storm should follow instructions of local officials and remain vigilant as the storm passes. We encourage everyone that may be affected by Typhoon Bolaven to check on their neighbors, especially older adults or those who may need additional assistance.

Safety Tips for Residents

Stay off the roads. Emergency workers may be assisting people in flooded areas or cleaning up debris. You can help them by staying off the roads and out of the way.

Emergency workers may be assisting people in flooded areas or cleaning up debris. You can help them by staying off the roads and out of the way. Don’t drive through flood waters. Almost half of all flash flood deaths happen in vehicles. When in your car, look out for flooding in low-lying areas at bridges and at dips in the road. As little as 6 inches of water may cause you to lose control of your vehicle.

Almost half of all flash flood deaths happen in vehicles. When in your car, look out for flooding in low-lying areas at bridges and at dips in the road. As little as 6 inches of water may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Do not walk or wade in flood waters. The water may be contaminated by oil, gasoline or raw sewage. It may also include dangerous wildlife. Never attempt to turn off power or operate circuit breakers while standing in water.

The water may be contaminated by oil, gasoline or raw sewage. It may also include dangerous wildlife. Never attempt to turn off power or operate circuit breakers while standing in water. Avoid downed power or utility lines. Consider all downed lines live with deadly voltage. Stay away and report them immediately to your power or utility company.

Consider all downed lines live with deadly voltage. Stay away and report them immediately to your power or utility company. After a disaster, some food can spoil quickly. Throw away perishable food that has not been refrigerated or frozen properly due to a power outage, food that may have been in floodwater or stormwater and food with an unusual odor, color or texture.

The Biden-Harris Administration was ready for this storm, with federal assets on the ground, prepared to respond if needed. Additionally, on Oct. 8, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. approved emergency declarations for Guam and CNMI, which allows for federal assistance to supplement the territories’ response efforts. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell also spoke with CNMI Gov. Palacios and Guam Gov. Leon Guerrero on Oct. 8 to discuss preparedness efforts on the islands and offer support if needed.

Federal actions include:

FEMA has more than 300 personnel on Guam and CNMI, including two Incident Management Assistance Teams that are working hand-in-hand with local officials.

U.S. Coast Guard crews are staffing all necessary watch sections and actively working with on-island partners to be ready to conduct post-storm assessments and port reconstitution efforts once it is safe.

The American Red Cross deployed a forward team of national disaster responders to Guam and are providing support to shelters in Guam and CNMI.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services stand ready to provide support as needed.

Visit www.Ready.gov or www.Listo.gov to learn more about how prepare for emergencies.

For more information on the Commonwealth’s disaster recovery, please visit our website.