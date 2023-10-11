Submit Release
Butterflye Solutions Change Log Tool Now Available on Appsumo

Find the butterflye solutions change log platform now available at Appsumo

Proactively keeping customers properly informed

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software company Butterflye Solutions announces partnership with software marketplace Appsumo. Butterflye Solutions is an internal employees and customer engagement platform that empowers companies to seamlessly share updates, collect user feedback, and drive product improvement. Changes to products and services occur weekly and are no longer regulated to big product announcements, which allows butterflye’s clients to properly inform their customers in real time of any new updates, news, releases and announcements. It gets everyone on the same page.

Butterflye is doing a 60 day promotion via Appsumo, to give potential customers a special lifetime deal on the software. Normally butterflye charges companies $85/month subscription to utilize the platform and build proactive ways to encourage product feedback and customer engagement. But with the Appsumo deal, anyone can get a lifetime subscription for one payment of $69.

“We know that Appsumo is the leading marketplace for innovative people who are early adopters of new technology and software,” said Tony Macias, Co-founder at butterflye. “We thought Appsumo would be a great playground to reach a broader audience and for us to understand new use cases for our client base.”

This partnership with appsumo allows people with small or personal businesses access to a tool with enterprise applicability. Butterflye has seen a flurry of consultant businesses create unique workspaces in butterflye, so they can consistently update their customers of the latest updates and news. The lifetime deal with Appsumo ends November 24th, 2023.

