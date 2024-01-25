Butterflye Solutions Unveils Game-Changing Version of Customer Engagement tool for Software businesses

Butterflye Solutions launches new version of product engagement tool

Revolutionary New Features, Enhanced AI, Intuitive Roadmap, and Customer Feedback Capabilities

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butterflye Solutions, an innovator in customer engagement software, today announced the much-anticipated launch of the new version of their flagship tool. Butterflye's ai takes the complex change details from the tools you already use and turns them into engaging, easy to consume communications for your customers. This product announcement and engagement platform allows companies to share news, roadmaps and releases. Leveraging the expertise of former Zoom Communications leaders, Butterflye Solutions is set to redefine customer interaction through feedback.

Since its inception, Butterflye Solutions has been a trailblazer in providing a focused engagement channel for effective customer feedback. The latest version expands on this foundation with exciting new features:

- Integrated Roadmap Component: Enhancing user engagement with a thumbs-up button and robust feedback options.

- Voice of the Customer Feature: A digital suggestion box for user-generated ideas, fostering a collaborative environment.

- Customization and Analytics: Administrative panel with customizable categories and enriched analytics for deeper insights.

- AI-Powered Enhancements: The AI Author, a cornerstone of Butterflye Solutions, receives significant upgrades in this release, automating and personalizing feedback responses.

This rich, bidirectional communication tool improves business outcomes and drives product improvements, removes disruptions and adds critical information to product teams. Co-founder, Tony Macias added "The best organizations are having dialogues with product teams and customers. This process needs to be proactive and we need systems to capture all this essential product sentiment. No more radio silence from our product leaders, and no more black holes when customers give valuable feedback."

The new tool not only focuses on improved communication channels and enhanced AI capabilities but also introduces a simplified signup process. The new application is available for a free trial for 15 days without the need for a credit card, demonstrating Butterflye Solutions' commitment to a seamless user experience.

Butterflye Solutions is a dynamic startup specializing in change communications software. Founded by industry veterans from Zoom Communications, the company is dedicated to transforming the way businesses proactively communicate with their customers. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, Butterflye Solutions is paving the way for advanced communication solutions in the digital age.



Discover the transformative power of Butterflye Solutions' new tool. For more information and to sign up for a free trial, visit [Butterflye Solutions](https://butterflye.io/).

Butterflye is an announcement and engagement platform for News, Roadmaps, Changelog & anything in between.