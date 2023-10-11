ITsavvy Continues its Reign as the Largest Privately Held Company, Earning the 14th Consecutive Recognition by Crain's

CHICAGO, IL, U.S., October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 10, 2023, ITsavvy, an end-to-end IT firm with industry-leading IT infrastructure solutions combined with a comprehensive value-added resale business, proudly announces its enduring presence on Crain's List of Chicago's Largest Privately Held Companies for the 14th consecutive year.

Munu Gandhi, CEO of ITsavvy, attributes the company's remarkable growth to its unwavering commitment to client service and a robust portfolio of technology solutions that empower digital transformation.

Gandhi also highlights the invaluable contributions of a dedicated and ever-expanding client base, a thriving partner network, and the exceptional teamwork of its colleagues. "Our relentless focus on developing solutions that accelerate the delivery of our clients’ business outcomes has been instrumental in our sustained growth," commented Gandhi.

Crain's prestigious ranking of the Largest Privately Held Companies is based on the 2022 revenue figures. This list is widely regarded as the premier resource for assessing the financial stability and success of privately held enterprises. It also includes comprehensive data on employee count, key executives, and further industry-specific analyses.

In addition to recognizing businesses within the City of Chicago, the list extends its scope to encompass firms in the Greater Chicago area, spanning Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake (Ill.), Lake (Ind.), McHenry, and Will counties.

"We express our gratitude to Crain's for this significant recognition," added Gandhi. "Crain's has always been the trusted source for accurate business intelligence in the Chicago metropolitan region and its surroundings."

About ITsavvy

ITsavvy is one of the fastest growing, end-to-end IT firms with industry-leading IT infrastructure solutions combined with a comprehensive value-added resale business. ITsavvy provides infrastructure solutions across cloud and hosting, network and security, collaboration, and the hybrid workforce/anywhere learning. Its clients are in the enterprise, commercial, SMB, government, K-12 and higher education sectors. Founded in 2004 in suburban Chicago, ITsavvy has a nationwide team of 525+ colleagues that are focused on being Trusted Advisors and Client Advocates to their 4,500+ clients. ITsavvy provides frictionless client experiences that deliver their holistic solutions and client business outcomes.

ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, IL, with additional offices in Chicago and Deerfield, IL; Indianapolis, IN; Hauppauge, NY; Beavercreek, OH; Brentwood, TN and Madison and Milwaukee, WI.

