Transportation study to help guide development of Mission’s waterfront

CANADA, October 10 - The Province is studying ways to support Mission and region in achieving more diverse housing, better transportation options and increased economic opportunities through the efficient movement of people and goods.

“Like many other communities in the Fraser Valley, Mission is growing rapidly, and we need to ensure that local infrastructure keeps pace with that growth,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “This study will go a long way toward identifying improvements that will increase the efficiency and effectiveness of transportation in this part of Mission.”

The South Mission Integrated Planning Study will facilitate the planning of complete communities and efficient, reliable transportation connections that meet the needs of the growing region. It will help advance the City of Mission’s Waterfront Revitalization Master Plan for the largest undeveloped river frontage in the Lower Mainland. It also aligns with the Fraser Valley Regional District’s Regional Growth Strategy.

“Integrated transportation planning is a key element in ensuring our that our city grows in a sustainable and equitable way,” said Paul Horn, mayor of Mission. "Mission has never had an overarching study like this that combines the city’s vision with that of the Province, so this investment demonstrates a shared recognition that Mission is going places. We truly appreciate this partnership opportunity with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.”

The planning study will identify opportunities to increase public transit connections throughout the area, including between TransLink and BC Transit. Active transportation opportunities will be explored, along with a more seamless connection of Highway 7/11 with Highway 1/11 in Abbotsford.

“I know that transportation and waterfront development are two of the most important issues for people in Mission, and this study will help ensure that everyone in the community benefits from the project,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Misson. “I look forward to the results of the study and the positive impact I know it will have for everyone in Mission.”

The study will also look at ways to support future development close to affordable transportation options to build complete, connected communities where people can easily access public transit and have their day-to-day needs located close to home.

“We know that Mission is going to continue to grow over the next decade and forward planning like this is key to developing smart, efficient, eco-friendly communities,” said Bob D'Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. “This study will also help bolster the local and regional economy as we identify ways to improve the movement of goods in the area.”