Youthful Savings and CloudDefense.AI Create an Initiative to Bring Technology Jobs to Youth

Youthful Savings' new platform, HireYouth.AI, will help learners on The Learning Marketplace get technology internships with multinationals.

We are thrilled to partner with Youthful Savings on their HireYouth.AI initiative. At CloudDefense.AI, we believe in nurturing young talent and fostering innovation.” — Anshu Bansal, the CEO of CloudDefense.AI

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youthful Savings’ (YS) newest initiative in their tech-powered learning ecosystem, HireYouth.AI, will allow top-performing Youthful Savings Marketplace (YSM) vendors to gain technology internships with CloudDefense.AI and other companies. The opportunity to gain an internship within the technology field will aid in the socioeconomic development of many youth in the YS community. HireYouth.AI will showcase our top youth dedicated to continuous education and workforce development who are ready to work and strive for success.

Successful YSM youth must also complete the latest technology track on YS’ proprietary Ed-Tech platform, The Learning Marketplace (TLM). Youth who complete the technology track and earn the necessary badges in communication skills, business, and finance skills will be eligible for an internship, giving them real-world work experience that will empower and prepare them for their journey to becoming the next generation of real-world citizens and contributors of the global economy. TLM’s latest course, Responsible Artificial Intelligence, launches on October 29th through TLM’s live instruction initiative, Live Experiences. Those with a valid subscription to TLM can enhance their technology skills in a collaborative environment.

Over the summer, YS served over 1,500 youth with the NYC Department of Youth and Community Development’s Summer Youth Employment Program. Over 85% of youth expressed that they increased their business, finance, and technology skills through TLM’s custom program, Youth Entrepreneurship for a More Inclusive Global Economy. YS created HireYouth.AI to increase the workforce development skills the youth gain in the YS ecosystem. YS is excited to include multinationals in the change for a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Anshu Bansal, the CEO of CloudDefense.AI, is one CEO who is excited about the initiative, “We are thrilled to partner with Youthful Savings on their HireYouth.AI initiative. At CloudDefense.AI, we believe in nurturing young talent and fostering innovation. Together, we aim to provide aspiring youth with valuable technology internships and opportunities to shape the future of cybersecurity and cloud-native solutions.”

Along with CloudDefense.AI, HireYouth.AI is working with many other businesses to help bring real-world work experiences to the youth. Companies interested in hiring youth for internships can access the website for more information and pledge to hire youth as an initiative to prepare the next generation of world citizens for entering the workforce.

About CloudDefense.AI:

CloudDefense.AI is the world's pioneering TRUE CNAPP, leading the way in the cybersecurity industry. With a focus on application and cloud security, CloudDefense.AI is your trusted partner for complete cybersecurity solutions that effortlessly encompass cloud and application security. Their extensive expertise spans CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, CDR, EASM, Attack Path, SAST, DAST, SCA, API, container security, Code-to-Cloud map, and many more.

About Youthful Savings:

YS is a learning ecosystem dedicated to socioeconomic empowerment through mental well-being, economic empowerment, and community development. Youthful Savings provides youth with online education through The Learning Marketplace and a platform to create global online businesses. Through Youthful Savings, youth can create a more inclusive global economy. For more information, visit www.youthfulsavings.com.