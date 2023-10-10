Submit Release
Interior Architecture Department Runs from Award to Award

Arda Fethi Akgün was awarded the "Nurus Gold Award" in the Smart Furniture category, while Havva Rızalar received the "Gold Award," and Kübra Zıvkara was recognized with a "Final Participation Award." The said students were directed to the competition as part of the ITAS 403 Furniture and Equipment course in the 2022-2023 Academic Year Spring

Semester, under the guidance of Prof. Dr. Asu Tozan and Nisan Akalın.

"Heartfelt Congratulations"

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Afet Coşkun, the Head of EMU Interior Architecture Department, expressed her pride in the students' achievements and congratulated them and the faculty members wholeheartedly.

The 14th National Furniture Design Competition, organized by the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Trade in coordination with the Turkish Exporters' Assembly and the Central Anatolian Furniture, Paper, and Forest Products Exporters' Association, received a total of 1,048 design submissions this year. As a result, 33 designers have received awards.

Prominent Names in the Design Field on the Jury

The competition, which attracted applications from academics, professional designers, undergraduate and graduate students, as well as elementary, middle, and high school students in the categories of home, office, kitchen-bathroom, and smart furniture, had a prestigious jury formed by some of the most prominent figures in the field of design. Prof. Önder Küçükerman served as the Chair of the Jury, and other distinguished jury members included Reşit Soley, Aziz Sarıyer, Mustafa Toner, Kaan Dericioğlu, Didem Çapa, Fatih Kıral, and Murat Armağan, all of whom are renowned experts in the industry. The competition received support from organizations such as TRT, the Chamber of Architects, the Chamber of Interior Architects, and the Creative Kids Association.

