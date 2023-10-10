Appellate court to hold arguments at Montgomery High School





10 October 2023





ST. LOUIS – Students and faculty are expected to attend the court session of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, when it convenes to hear a case for a special docket at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at Montgomery County High School, 394 N. Highway 19, in Montgomery City. The court session is open to the public. The court regularly conducts oral arguments at various locations, including high schools, throughout the Eastern District.





Two judges from the court of appeals will be participating in the docket: Judge James M. Dowd and Judge Lisa Page. Montgomery County Associate Circuit Judge Nathan Carroz also will be sitting with the Court as a special judge. The judges will sit as a panel of three to hear oral arguments in an appeal from the St. Louis circuit court. After the court session, judges will participate in a question-and-answer session with audience members and students regarding courts, the role of judges and the judicial system.





Dowd was appointed in June 2015 after practicing law in St. Louis at The James M. Dowd Law Firm, Dowd & Dowd, and Watson & Dameron. Page was appointed to the court of appeals in 2015 after serving as a circuit judge, a family court commissioner and a municipal judge. Carroz was appointed in 2021 as an associate circuit judge in Montgomery County (in the 12th Judicial Circuit, which also includes Audrain and Warren counties). He previously served nine years as the prosecuting attorney for Montgomery County.





The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is the state’s largest appellate court, with offices in the historic Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis. The court regularly hears cases in St. Louis, Hannibal, Cape Girardeau and other locations in the Eastern District.









Contact: Laura Thielmeier Roy, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300