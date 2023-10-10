Massage Chair Retail Leader Furniture For Life Prepares for Holidays with Two Store Openings in Colorado

Furniture For Life store in the Outlets at Castle Rock Furniture For Life - Castle Rock's extensive massage chair collection

Furniture For Life adds two new massage chair store locations in Colorado and plans to expand rapidly in 2024.

It’s a very exciting time of growth at our company. We’re excited to showcase our line of The World’s Best Massage Chairs® to more of the state.” — Cliff Levin

BOULDER, COLORADO, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Furniture For Life, a designer, manufacturer, distributor, retailer, and leader in the global massage chair industry, announces the opening of two additional stores in its home state of Colorado.

Located in the Outlets at Castle Rock in Castle Rock, CO, and in Denver, CO, these additions bring the total number of Furniture For Life stores to nine throughout the world. One store is located in the United Kingdom, with others in Buena Park, CA; Los Angeles, CA; Boulder, CO; Fort Lee, NJ; Sioux Falls, SD; Las Vegas, NV; and now Castle Rock, CO and Denver, CO. The company plans to open another eight stores in 2024, including another two Colorado locations: one in Colorado Springs and another in Silverthorne.

The store located in Castle Rock, CO (5050 Factory Shops Blvd. Ste 410, Castle Rock, CO 80108) is the company’s second corporate-owned store. The store located in Denver (1550 S. Colorado Blvd. Ste. 107, Denver, CO 80222) is owned and operated by Denver Massage Chairs LTD LLC under a licensing agreement.

Furniture For Life also offers its full selection of massage chairs at several licensed galleries operating under different names. Furniture For Life galleries can be found in Plano, TX; Orlando, FL, Tampa, FL; The Villages, FL; the San Francisco Bay Area; Portland, OR; Lexington, KY; Park City, UT, Farmington, UT; and upstate New York.

“It’s a very exciting time of growth at our company. These new stores increase our company’s presence up and down the Front Range in Colorado, and we’re excited to showcase our line of The World’s Best Massage Chairs® to more of the state,” commented Cliff Levin, Founder of Furniture For Life.

Due to the prevalence of individuals suffering from back pain, the massage chair industry continues to expand with Furniture For Life at the forefront. Back pain affects nearly 80% of the U.S. population and is the number two reason for lost workdays, behind the common cold. With over 30 million Americans suffering from back pain at any given time, Furniture For Life is meeting the growing demand for products to alleviate back pain, address work-related injuries and discomfort, and help people find relaxation and escape from the stress of modern life.

Founded 2006 to help people improve their daily living comfort, Furniture For Life is focused on its mission of making the world a more comfortable place. Through its stores and website, the company offers a carefully curated selection of massage chairs and recliners, each designed to help people live more comfortably. These include massage chairs and True Zero Gravity® recliners from Panasonic, OHCO, Positive Posture, KOYO, and other global brands.

Additional store location and product information is available at www.FurnitureForLife.com and www.FurnitureForLifeDenver.com.