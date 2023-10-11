PegEx Completes Complex Integrations for $1B Chemical Manufacturer

Seamless Integrations Drive Efficiency & Innovation. PegEx Revolutionizes Waste Management for $1B Chemical Giant.

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PegEx, the leader in waste management software, has completed intricate integrations for one of the largest and most esteemed independent chemical and related services in the United States. This $1 billion company boasts over 90 years of expertise in handling hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, excelling in storage, treatment, and transportation services. Its offerings encompass a broad spectrum of treatment and disposal solutions, ranging from recycling and energy recovery to fuel blending, incineration, wastewater treatment, and lab packing.

The PegExⓇ Platform will strategically position our client for the future by integrating and digitizing their complex, multi-facility waste operations. The solution will streamline and automate sales, environmental services, regulatory/compliance, branch dispatchers, waste operations, shipping/receiving, and invoicing processes, providing real-time data to all departments.

"Our clients are valued partners. This is a great example of high-level Client/PegEx collaboration across ten departments within a highly complex ERP ecosystem. The PegEx Platform addresses their need for real-time structured data, providing a 360 view into their waste operations," said David DiPasquale, CEO & President of PegEx.

While the details of the integration remain confidential, PegEx is thrilled to apply its expertise to support the aspirations of our valued client.

