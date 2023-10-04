$50B Global Pharmaceutical Leader Selects PegEx for Cutting-Edge Cloud-Based Waste Management Software

Breaking Boundaries in Pharma Waste Management: PegEx Unveils Partnership with $50B Industry Leader, Paving the Way for Streamlined Operations.

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PegEx, the leader in waste management software, has been selected by one of the largest and most innovative global pharmaceutical companies.

The PegEx Platform will enable our client to manage complex consolidated bulk/tank waste streams. Automate the internal "charge-back" by departments. Cover disposal costs. Track their vendors and high volumes of outbound shipments.

Consolidation of multiple legacy systems. Increased accessibility by moving from on-prem solutions to the cloud. The software will enhance daily operations, streamline efficiencies, simplify reporting, and reduce overall costs.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with our esteemed client. This partnership with one of the largest pharmaceutical companies, which operates in over 170 countries, underscores PegEx’s leadership position in delivering software solutions in highly complex and regulated industries. The collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to drive innovation and positively impact the waste and materials management in the pharma landscape." said David DiPasquale, President and CEO at PegEx.

About PegEx®

PegEx is a leading cloud-based environmental software company that enables companies to reduce cost, time, and compliance risk across their environmental and sustainability operations. The PegEx® Platform provides a set of productivity modules that accelerate the process of managing materials/waste, transporting, tracking, and disposing of hazardous waste, with compliance every step of the way. The platform taps extensive rules and data unique to highly and emerging regulated industries, which enables real-time business and operating decisions.