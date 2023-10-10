THE CHURCH STUDIO ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE PRE-RELEASE BOOK SIGNING OF JOE COCKER DEFINITIVE BIOGRAPHY

The Church Studio, Tulsa, OK, a historic analog and digital recording studio, and museum of Leon Russell and Tulsa Sound archives. "Joe Cocker: With a Lot of Help from His Friends" by Mark Bego Mark Bego, Rock & Roll biographer

Best Selling Author Mark Bego to autograph his new rock & roll biography “JOE COCKER: WITH A LOT OF HELP FROM HIS FRIENDS” on Nov. 11th at The Church Studio.

TULSA, OK, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church Studio announces an exclusive pre-release book signing and exhibit on November 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mark Bego, a best-selling author of more than 68 books (i.e.: biographies on Elton John, Whitney Houston, Billy Joel, The Supremes, George Strait, Madonna, Bonnie Raitt, and more), will be present to autograph copies of his new biography, "Joe Cocker: With a Lot of Help from His Friends" (Yorkshire Publishing) which is scheduled for release the following week. It is the first published biography to tell the complete story of Cocker’s roller-coaster life since the singer’s death in 2014.

Tickets for the November 11th event are available at The Church Studio website and include meeting author Mark Bego, a copy of the book, and the opportunity to have it personally autographed. The first-floor gallery and archives of The Church Studio will also be open to ticket holders. "Joe Cocker: With a Lot of Help from His Friends" will be released in stores on November 16th. Tickets for the event are available here: https://thechurchstudio.com/event/joe-cocker-definitive-biography-an-exclusive-book-signing-experience/

According to Bego, “The idea of writing this book about Joe Cocker first came about over a year ago when I was approached by a movie producer to write a screenplay about the life and music of this legendary singer. I became so engrossed with him as a subject that I was inspired to take it a step further and write an entire book about Joe’s often self-destructive life. In many ways, Cocker was like the Vincent Van Gogh of rock & roll…a genius, but self-destructive.”

The event at The Church Studio co-stars Woodstock legend, Melanie, who—alongside Cocker—became a singing star at that music festival, and she penned the introduction to Bego’s book. According to Melanie, “Joe was a ‘true artist,’ and it was the music that was most important to him…Throughout his life, Joe was truly ‘who he was.’ There was no pretense to him. To me, he felt very authentic and real in everything that he did.”

There were few late 1960s rock stars who had a bigger debut than Joe Cocker, when "With A Little Help from My Friends" suddenly hit Number One in England in 1968. Between that huge chart hit and his amazing 1969 performance at the Woodstock music festival, Cocker rocketed to overnight stardom on both sides of the Atlantic. Teaming with Tulsa’s own Leon Russell, and producer Danny Cordell, Cocker went into the studio to produce his second album, Joe Cocker, which produced the hits “She Came In Through The Bathroom Window” and “Delta Lady.” Suddenly Joe was one of the most sought-after rockers in the business.

In early 1970, Cocker's management team arranged a 48-city American tour to begin within days, but Cocker found himself in Los Angeles without a band. Leon Russell was contacted by Cocker and Denny Cordell, for assistance in establishing a traveling band for the tour. Using his Tulsa Sound and Wrecking Crew connections, Leon quickly recruited a band of 20 musicians, including three drummers, a supporting chorus, and himself as lead guitarist, piano, and musical director. Leon asked for a film team for the tour, which resulted in the Mad Dogs and Englishmen documentary, which captured the essence of rock & and roll at the time. In the lineup for that tour were Joe Cocker, Leon Russell, Jim Keltner, Rita Coolidge, Claudia Lennear, Ann Bell, Don Preston, Chris Stainton, Carl Radle, Jim Gordon, Chuck Blackwell, Nickey Barclay, and Jim Horn.

“Mark Bego's book reminds us just how little we know of this legendary voice. Meticulously researched, it gets us inside the soul of the man who we thrilled to at Woodstock and on one of the greatest tours in rock history, ‘Mad Dogs and Englishmen.’ When I met Cocker, I remember gushing like a schoolboy and he was kind, funny, engaging, and truly seemed to be appreciative of all the attention.” --Mike Greenblatt/The Jersey Sound

Cocker won a Grammy Award, the Brit Award for Best British Male, and among other awards, in 2007 the Order of the British Empire. Cocker was ranked number 97 on Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Singers list. He left behind a wealth of unforgettable music, including 22 studio albums, nine live albums, 14 compilation albums, and 68 singles.

"Joe Cocker: With a Lot of Help from His Friends" is released via Yorkshire Publishing, www.yorkshirepublishing.com

AUTHOR BIO: Mark Bego is the author of 68 books on rock and roll and show business, including two “New York Times” Best-Sellers, a “Los Angeles Times” Best-Seller, and a “Chicago Tribune” Best-Seller, a Nashville “Tennessean” Best-Seller, three multi-million-sellers, and two half-million selling titles. With over 13 million books in print, he is acknowledged as the best-selling biographer in the rock and pop music field.

His biographies have included the life stories of some of the biggest stars of ROCK (Elton John, Billy Joel, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Bonnie Raitt, The Doobie Brothers, Three Dog Night), SOUL (Aretha Franklin, The Supremes, Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston), POP (Sonny & Cher, The Monkees, Sade, Barry Manilow), and COUNTRY (Glen Campbell, George Strait, Patsy Cline, Alan Jackson, Vince Gill). He has also written about film and television stars as well (Rock Hudson, Julia Roberts, Linda Gray, Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith, Matt Damon, The Marx Brothers).

