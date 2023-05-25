Bryan Day Appointed as New President of Community Care College, Clary Sage College, and Oklahoma Technical College

Bryan Day, President of Community Care College

Bryan Day Appointed as New President of Community Care College, Clary Sage College, & Oklahoma Technical College, Bringing Strong Leadership to the Institution.

TULSA, OK, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Care College, a licensed and accredited educational institution known for its commitment to excellence in career, technical, allied health, and professional training, is proud to announce the appointment of Bryan Day as its new President. With his extensive experience and visionary leadership, Day is poised to lead the college into a new era of growth and innovation.

Bryan Day brings a wealth of expertise to his role as President of Community Care College. With a proven track record in strategic leadership, Bryan is best known as the former CEO of 12&12, the state's largest comprehensive community addiction recovery center until it was acquired by Grand. Bryan has held several senior leadership positions throughout his career. Day's passion for student success, dedication to fostering a supportive learning environment, and commitment to advancing workforce development aligns perfectly with Community Care College's mission and values.

As President, Day will oversee all aspects of the college's operations, with a particular focus on strengthening academic programs, expanding industry partnerships, and enhancing student services. His strategic vision aims to position Community Care College, Clary Sage College, and Oklahoma Technical College as the leaders in employer-driven, student-centric training.

"I am thrilled and honored to serve as the President of Community Care College," said Bryan Day. "I firmly believe in the power of education to transform lives, and I am committed to providing our students with the highest quality training and support they need to excel in their careers. Together with our dedicated faculty and staff, I am confident that we will continue to build on the college's strong foundation and make a significant impact on the communities we serve."

Day's leadership style is marked by collaboration, innovation, and a student-centered approach. He believes in creating a nurturing environment where students can thrive, and faculty and staff can excel in their roles. His extensive experience in developing strategic partnerships with local healthcare organizations and businesses will further enhance the college's ability to provide relevant and in-demand programs that meet industry needs.

"We are delighted to welcome Bryan Day as the new President of Community Care College," said Dewey Bartlett, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "His exceptional leadership qualities, commitment to excellence, and deep understanding of the workforce landscape make him the ideal candidate to lead our institution. Under his guidance, we are confident that Community Care College will continue to deliver outstanding educational outcomes and empower our students to achieve their fullest potential."

Community Care College looks forward to a prosperous future under the leadership of President Bryan Day. With his visionary ideas and dedication to student success, the college is poised to reach new heights and make an even greater impact on the communities it serves.

For media inquiries, please contact: Polly Agarwal CFO, Community Care College Phone: 918.610.0027 Email: pagarwal@communitycarecollege.edu



About Community HigherEd Founded in 1995 by Teresa Knox, Community HigherEd, a 501(c)3 is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and is a renowned accredited institution committed to providing industry-leading education in top career fields. Leading up to an associate degree, Community Care College operates as the main campus, and Oklahoma Technical College and Clary Sage College are branch campuses, each with its own unique training offerings.