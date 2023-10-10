www.screportcards.com

Take the Report Card Survey

We hope that whether you are a parent, educator, or community member, the information found on this website will galvanize you to action. These are our schools and our responsibility…and our students are counting on each of us to help them reach their full potential!

Here, you’ll find important information about each of South Carolina's public schools, whether they are traditional, charter, magnet, or virtual schools. You can also view data about local school districts.

In addition to highlighting academic achievement, these report cards provide helpful background on other factors such as academic growth, college and career readiness, graduation rate, school climate, and student safety.

Our partners at the South Carolina Education Oversight Committee do a great job explaining the 10 “indicators” that are measured on school report cards and what each of the five ratings mean at Expect More SC.

These school report cards function like a GPS “pin” on a map, giving us an honest assessment of our current location, so that we can plan how to get to where we need to go.

And there are many exciting initiatives in progress, such as South Carolina’s laser focus on early literacy, that are showing strong promise as we work to equip every student with the foundational skills they need to be successful in school and in life.