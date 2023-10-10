Parkland Direct to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Parkland Direct, a high-volume lithographic print and custom envelope manufacturer, will invest $10 million to expand in Bedford County. The company will add 50,000 square feet to its facility to increase production capacity with the addition of two new converter and press machines. The expansion will create 41 new jobs.

“Parkland Direct’s success in Virginia for 45 years exemplifies what startup businesses can accomplish in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Cutting-edge companies thrive in our entrepreneurial ecosystem that is enhanced by unparalleled talent, and I am proud that this homegrown Virginia business is expanding and creating new jobs in Bedford County.”

“Creativity is the spark that drives innovation in the Commonwealth, and Parkland Direct has a decades-long track record of ingenuity and success in Bedford County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “As an entrepreneur, I am thrilled to see this expansion take a thriving family business into its next chapter.”

“We are excited for our operational expansion and adding new careers in our community and the Commonwealth,” said Clint Seckman, President of Parkland Direct. “We are so thankful to VEDP, our team, and clients who have given us the opportunity to adapt to our evolving industry and provide even better products and service in direct mail marketing.”

“We are thrilled to see Parkland Direct’s expansion project take shape in Bedford County,” said Edgar Tuck, Chairman of the Bedford County Board of Supervisors. “This project not only creates new jobs, it reinforces the County’s reputation as a place for businesses to grow.”

“The growth of Parkland Direct is a testament to their resilience and vision,” said Jimmy Robertson, Chairman of the Bedford County Economic Development Authority. “Their commitment to invest in new equipment, infrastructure, and employees sets a strong example of industry leadership.”

“I applaud Parkland Direct for continuing to invest in the local economy and citizens of Bedford County. We’ve worked hard at the state and local level to create a business-friendly environment and Parkland Direct's decision to add 41 new jobs in Bedford County only further strengthens that environment. It’s encouraging to see a family-owned business that is guided by their faith flourish right here in Central Virginia. They’ve been a valued member of the Bedford County family for years and I look forward to seeing the ways in which this expansion will positively impact our region for years to come,” said Senator Stephen Newman.

Parkland Direct is an industry leader in high-volume lithographic envelope manufacturing with extensive experience in foiling, embossing, and specialty coatings for direct mail marketing. A family-owned business started in Virginia in 1978, Parkland Direct’s primary clients include national brands in areas such as finance, insurance, and travel.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Bedford County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Parkland Direct’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.



