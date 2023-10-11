Gupshup.io recognized as a ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group’s Conversational AI Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023
The Conversational Engagement market leader has been recognized for its market adoption, value delivered to clients and product vision & capability
This recognition by Everest comes at time when we’re making giant strides in building LLMs for enterprises by fine-tuning foundation models for specific domains such as Banking, Retail and eCommerce.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gupshup.io, the leading Conversational Engagement Platform announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group’s Conversational AI Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 for the second year in a row. The independent research firm’s report features 25 global vendors who cater to a wide range of industries and functions.
— Gaurav Kachhawa, Chief Product Officer, Gupshup
The report assessed Conversational AI (CAI) players on the basis of market impact, which takes into consideration client adoption, portfolio mix across industries and geographies and the value delivered, based on actual customer feedback and other measures.
Vision and capability was the second parameter that takes into account product readiness, strategy, vision, ease of implementation and support, AI capabilities and execution, among others.
“Businesses have a strong appetite for two-way, human-like conversations and the recent advancements in AI and LLMs have opened up a whole new range of use cases. This recognition by Everest Group comes at a time when we’re making giant strides in building LLMs for enterprises, by fine-tuning foundational models for specific domains, such as Banking, Retail and eCommerce.” says Gaurav Kachhawa, Chief Product Officer, Gupshup. “Built on the top of foundational models such as OpenAI and Llama 2, Gupshup’s ACE LLM comes with built-in guardrails to mitigate hallucinations and restricts responses to enterprise data sources”
Gupshup’s Conversational Engagement Platform comes with tools that enable business users to acquire, engage, convert and retain customers across messaging channels such as WhatsApp, Instagram, RCS, GBM and on the website and mobile app.
Gupshup’s customers cite a resolution rate of over 94% using AI bots, and upwards of 50% lift in upsell and cross-sell revenue through AI-driven engagement and commerce. Chaayos, a leading QSR chain serving different varieties of tea and snacks experienced it first hand using Generative AI chatbot powered by Gupshup.
“AI and Generative AI in particular have been a great enabler in creating enjoyable customer experiences at Chaayos. WhatsApp is where most customers are, and Gupshup's platform helps us make personalized, AI-powered mood based chai recommendations. We've not only deepened our relationship with customers but also driven significant upsell and cross-sell revenues”, said Pabitra Das, Marketing Analyst–Data Science at Chaayos.
Businesses across verticals leverage Gupshup’s products to automate and augment a range of use cases including lead generation and qualification, gamification, product discovery, KYC, loan decisioning, appointment bookings and customer service.
Recently, Gupshup.io was also awarded as Partner of the Year by Meta for its achievements in the Meta ecosystem, bringing about transformative solutions that helped bring customers closer, via business messaging. Gupshup was particularly lauded for its innovative thinking, outstanding solution delivery, engineering excellence at scale and best-in-class use of Meta’s platform and launches.
About Gupshup
Gupshup.io is the leading conversational engagement platform for marketing, commerce, and support automation. Gupshup’s automation solutions enable 45,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue while saving costs. Citibank, AkzoNobel, Khan Academy, Unilever, MPL, Netflix, Flipkart, and Ola are a few of its leading clients. With a single messaging API for 30+ channels across voice, text, and chat, the conversational engagement platform powers over 10 billion messages per month. Valued at $1.4 bn, the company has marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Fidelity Management and Research Co. LLC, and others on its cap table. For more details, please visit: www.gupshup.io.
