Accelerating Sales for Superior Anti-Aging Skin Care Line with Direct Endorsement of Nicole Kidman: Stock Symbol: AVRW

SHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , October 10, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelerating Sales for Superior Anti-Aging Skin Care Line with Direct Endorsement of Nicole Kidman and Top Plastic Surgeon: Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (Stock Symbol: AVRW) Avenir Wellness Solutions™ ($AVRW) Skin Care Products are Sold at Major Retailers Including Walmart ($WMT), Target ($TGT), CVS Health ($CVS), and Amazon ($AMZN)Watch Nicole Kidman’s recent video for $AVRW on Instagram here:Proprietary Nutraceutical & Topical Delivery Systems for Wellness and Anti-Aging Beauty Product Lines.Company Currently Holds 15 Patents.Seratopical Revolution Skin Care Products Promoted by the Company’s Global Brand Ambassador and Strategic Partner Nicole Kidman.Latest Media Exposure in Top-Tier Publications Including CNN Underscored, Page Six, PEOPLE Magazine and More.New Partnership with LA-Based Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Michael Persky to Support Latest DNA Complex Product Launch.Latest Sales Results Show Accelerating Strength via New Marketing Campaigns.For more information on $AVRW visit: www.avenirwellness.com and www.Seralabshealth.com Avenir Wellness (OTCQB: AVRW) is a broad platform technology company that develops proprietary wellness, nutraceutical, and topical delivery systems. The technology, which is based on 15 current patents, offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release delivery vehicles designed to improve product efficacy, safety, and consumer experience for a wide range of active ingredients. As a vertically integrated platform company, Avenir Wellness (AVRW) looks to partner or license its IP technology with wellness companies worldwide.Sera Labs, a wholly owned subsidiary of Avenir Wellness (AVRW), creates high-quality products that use science-backed, proprietary formulations. Products are sold under the brand names Seratopical™, Seratopical Revolution™, SeraLabs™, and Nutri-Strips™. Avenir Wellness (AVRW) Sera Labs products are sold direct-to-consumer (DTC) via online website orders, including opt-in subscriptions, and also sold online and in-store at major national drug, grocery chains, convenience stores, and mass retailers including Walmart, CVS and Target as well as on the Amzon.com platform.Avenir Wellness (AVRW) has a current focus on the beauty and wellness markets which are growing at rapid rates. The global wellness sector, despite the pandemic, saw exponential growth in 2021 with a market size of $1.5 trillion, according to McKinsey. There is a strong overall and growing demand for supplements and nutraceuticals, a $587.3 billion market, according to the 2021 Grandview report. The beauty and personal care industry is a $534 billion market now and is set to grow 5.87% year over year according to Terakeet's 2021 Beauty Industry Report.Nicole Kidman is the Global Brand Ambassador of Avenir Wellness Seratopical Revolution Product LineAvenir Wellness (AVRW) is represented by the famous Nicole Kidman as a Strategic Partner and Global Brand Ambassador.The story of Nicole Kidman’s involvement with Avenir Wellness (AVRW) is detailed on the Company’s website here: https://seralabshealth.com/pages/about and is also described in a recent interview with Avenir Wellness (AVRW) CEO Nancy Duitch on the well followed “New to the Street” Investment program. The interview can be watched at this link:To highlight Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Avenir Wellness (AVRW) has launched a limited edition Think Pink bundle. In honor of Nicole Kidman, and her ongoing support of the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, a portion of proceeds from each bundle sold will be donated to support this worthy cause.See Nicole Kidman’s inspiring personal video and ordering information here:Avenir Wellness (AVRW) continues to receive high profile media attention with exposure for the company’s Seratopical Revolution product line. Avenir Wellness (AVRW) was able to secure coverage in top-tier publications, including CNN Underscored, Page Six, PEOPLE Magazine and more. These placements garnered over 513M media impressions for the increasingly popular and successful Avenir Wellness (AVRW) Seratopical Revolution brand.$AVRW Accelerating SalesAt Amazon Beauty, Avenir Wellness (AVRW) Seratopical monthly sales revenue is reaching new highs at an accelerating rate, hitting the $50,000 level by the end of August. Avenir Wellness (AVRW) Nutri-Strips monthly Amazon sales revenues are also rising steadily, delivering results between the $25,000 and $30,000 levels in June, July and August. This growing success is attributable to increased Google, META and Amazon Ad spending.Walmart, CVS and Target sales for Avenir Wellness (AVRW) Seratopical and also Nutri-Strips products are similarly doing very well with a significant market share gain in recent months climbing from the $2,000 level to the 9,000 level so far.In the Direct to Consumer (DTC) subscription model for the skin care category, the Avenir Wellnes (AVRW) Seratopical brand is demonstrating clear superiority to the industry average. Seratopical is delivering a 62% retention rate vs. 22% for the Ecommerce average with twice the number of orders per customer (Source: Metrilo Ecommerce Benchmark Reports).Partnership with LA-Based Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Michael Persky to Support Latest DNA Complex Product LaunchOn September 12th Avenir Wellness (AVRW) announced that renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Michael A. Persky, M.D., F.A.C.S., will help support marketing for the latest launches and advise on new product innovation.This partnership for Avenir Wellness (AVRW) came about through a long-standing relationship with Nancy Duitch, CEO and Founder of Sera Labs. Dr. Persky will support brand marketing, social, and advertising campaigns for the Avenir Wellness (AVRW) brand's latest innovation, patent-pending DNA (Deep Nano Actives) Complex, an instant anti-aging skin tightening serum that penetrates deep into the skin. 