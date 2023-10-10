Registration Underway for ECI’s International Wild Horse Round Table on Thursday, October 12th

ECI invites the public to register by Thursday 12PM EST for this free Webinar. Send an e-mail to 411eci@gmail.com with ‘International’ noted as the subject.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join the Equine Collaborative International, ECI, Wild Horse Round Table Zoom webinar on October 12th at 8 PM Eastern U.S. Experts from different countries will be presenting. Discussions will focus on the challenges facing wild equine populations. The series will provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about the issues and share their ideas and concerns. Attendees will have the chance to ask questions and provide feedback.

Barbara Moore is the ECI Vice President and Editor of their quarterly publication, GROUNDWORK. She shares her insights into the event.

“Over the last few years, Equine Collaborative International has been expanding their equine advocacy educational platform. With both horse positive and horse negative events occurring around the world, it became apparent that we needed to move beyond the borders of the United States.”

“The response was absolutely incredible. It set in motion a plan to put a series of events on the calendar so that all the countries desiring to be included are heard.”

“As usual, we will encourage all involved to discuss the problem and then focus on solutions. The objective is to share what has been tried, and succeeded or failed, with similar challenges in other parts of the world.”

“Four countries will join the discussion on October 12th or 13th (depending on where people live). The variety of wild horse conditions in those countries guarantees a lively discussion. There is a great deal of ground to cover between the worst and best situations. Some horse herds are being decimated by inhumane shootings where horses are left to suffer and slowly die. Certain herds live undisturbed, regulating their population without human involvement.”

“The expert panelists include academics, photographers, videographers, scientists and advocates, so the conversation promises to be varied. Great visuals will accompany the chat.”

The sessions allow each of the expert presenters a short time to talk about the problem in wild horse advocacy that is most significant to them and offer their best ideas on the solution to that problem. Following the individual presentations, there will be a question-and-answer period.

Featured speakers for the event are:

Australia - Marilyn Nuske, Andrew Wilesmith, Dean Marsland

Canada - Sandy Sharkey, Darrell Glover

South America - Dr. Victor Moraga, veterinarian

United States - Craig Downer, Jim Brown, Scott Beckstead (Moderator and Panelist)

Moore adds, “we look forward to a powerful and moving discussion on October 12th. The Round Table will offer direction, advice, research results and even calls to action for anyone interested in preserving the wild horses and burros. We at Equine Collaborative International invite all to attend. This is a free Zoom presentation. Interested parties may register by sending an e-mail to 411eci@gmail.com before noon on Thursday October 12th, stating they wish to take part. Include ‘INTERNATIONAL’ in the email subject line. The Zoom link will be emailed to attend the event. Everyone who registers by noon on Thursday will be entered in a drawing for the 2024 Sable Island Wild Horse Calendar created and generously donated by Sandy Sharkey Photography.

“Equine Collaborative International is committed to helping find solutions to the challenges facing wild horses and burros to ensure their safety. The international discussions are an important step in this process. ECI is proud to host this event.”



American Equine Awareness provided this news piece.