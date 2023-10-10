AKTI Appreciates Support of Knife Community

Fundraiser

8th Annual “Free to Carry” Fundraiser Successful

An amazing number of brands and individuals stepped forward to donate products for a fundraiser that supports our core and vital legislative work.”
— CJ Buck
CODY, WY, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) thanks the members of the knife community who helped make the nonprofit’s recent three-day online fundraiser a success. The eighth annual “Free to Carry” auction, featuring unique custom and collectible knives and a wide array of hunting items, was held Sept. 22-24.

“An amazing number of brands and individuals stepped forward to donate products for a fundraiser that supports our core and vital legislative work,” said CJ Buck, CEO of Buck Knives and President of AKTI. “We can’t thank them enough. Quite simply, without their generosity, this event would not happen.”

Several leading brands in the knife industry generously contributed to celebrate AKTI’s 25th anniversary year. They are American Outdoor Brands, CRKT, and W.R. Case as Anniversary Contributing Sponsors. Buck Knives, CRKT, Fox Cutlery, Gerber, Leatherman, Spyderco, and W.R. Case donated knives with AKTI’s anniversary logo etched on them. The Evans Group and Lanksy Sharpeners directly supported Free to Carry as sponsors.

The auction catalog included a stunning custom-made folding knife by Ken Steigerwalt from Pennsylvania, a one-of-a-kind W.R. Case & Sons prototype Trapper, and a collection of commemorative knives celebrating 25 years of AKTI’s work as the leading advocate for the knife industry and knife users. Free to Carry is AKTI's most vital fundraiser. Proceeds from the 2023 event will help fund the organization’s push for a bipartisan passage of the federal Interstate Transport Act, important legislation designed to protect everyone who travels across different states with knives.

ABOUT AKTI
The American Knife & Tool Institute is the essential nonprofit organization representing all segments of the knife industry and all knife users. Formed in 1998 by concerned industry leaders after considerable discussion with individual knifemakers, knife magazine publishers, and a broad section of the knife industry, AKTI is the reasonable and responsible voice of the knife community. For more information or to become a member, go to www.akti.org

Jan Billeb
American Knife & Tool Institute
+1 307-587-8296
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

AKTI Appreciates Support of Knife Community

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jan Billeb
American Knife & Tool Institute
+1 307-587-8296
Company/Organization
American Knife & Tool Institute
22 Vista View Ln
Cody, Wyoming, 82414
United States
+1 307-587-8296
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

As the advocacy organization representing the sporting knife and tool industry and all knife owners, the American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) works to educate, promote and inform about knives as valuable, essential tools in our everyday lives. AKTI is recognized worldwide as the most respected, credible and accurate source of knife law information and legislative input, encouraging reasonable and responsible knife laws and regulations and consistent enforcement.

More From This Author
AKTI Appreciates Support of Knife Community
Registration is Open for AKTI 'Annual Free to Carry' Auction
AKTI Prepares for “Annual Free to Carry” Auction
View All Stories From This Author