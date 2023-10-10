Ceramic Injection Molding Market to Reach USD 746.2 Million in 2026 | Size, Share & Industry Report 2026

Global ceramic injection molding market size is projected to reach $746.2 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The various features of the ceramic injection molding process such as easy to operate, higher manufacturing rates, rapid production, and high-quality products fuel the growth of the global ceramic injection molding market. In addition, there has been a rise in the medical device industry in economies such as the U.S., China, and India, which further drive the demand for high-performance ceramic components, thereby fueling the growth of the ceramic injection molding market.

Based on material, the alumina segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2018.

By industry vertical, in 2018, the automotive segment generated the highest revenue, accounting for almost one-fifth of the global ceramic injection molding market share, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of region, LAMEA is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the study period.

China accounted for approximately half the share of the Asia-Pacific ceramic injection molding market in 2018.

Market Dynamics

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Ceramic Injection Molding Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global ceramic injection molding market size was $375.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $746.2 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%. The alumina segment accounted for over two-fifths of the market share in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth during the global ceramic injection molding market forecast period.

Ceramic injection molding is a process of manufacturing components by injecting a slurry or powder of ceramic material into a metal or plastic mold. It is a cost-efficient and precise process that is used to produce high-precision components with complex shapes. Ceramic injection molding is used in the production of components for various industrial applications such as automotive, electrical and electronics, aerospace, and medical.

The automotive industry is the major consumer of ceramic injection molding for the production of components such as switches, relays, connectors, and fuel injection components. The growing demand for fuel efficient and light weight vehicles has increased the demand for ceramic injection molded components.

The electrical and electronics industry is also a major consumer of ceramic injection molding for the production of connectors and switches for consumer electronics products. The aerospace industry is also expected to show significant growth in the demand for ceramic injection molded components. Furthermore, the medical industry is increasingly using ceramic injection molding for the production of implants and surgical instruments.

The market is also driven by the increasing demand for miniaturization of components, advancements in technology, and the increasing need for lightweight components. The growing demand for ceramic injection molded components in the automotive and aerospace industries is also driving the market. The increasing demand for lightweight and durable components is also creating a favorable environment for the ceramic injection molding market.

However, the high cost of ceramic injection molding is restraining the growth of the market. Additionally, growing environmental concerns and stringent regulations are also restraining the growth of the market.

The ceramic injection molding market is segmented on the basis of material, application, and region. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into zirconia, aluminum oxide, silicon nitride, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into automotive, electrical and electronics, aerospace, and medical.

Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the market due to the presence of major players in the region and the presence of major automotive and aerospace companies. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market due to the increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles.

Competitive Landscape

The key players profiled in this report include ARBURG GmbH + Co KG, Kläger Spritzguss GmbH & Co. KG, CoorsTek, Inc., Ortech Advanced Ceramics, Indo-MIM, MICRO, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Nishimura Advanced Ceramics, OECHSLER AG, and Paul Rauschert GmbH & Co. KG.

Analyst Review

In conclusion, the global ceramic injection molding market is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand from the automotive, electrical and electronics, aerospace, and medical industries. The increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient components is driving the market. The high cost of ceramic injection molding is restraining the growth of the market.

