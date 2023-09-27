By 2031, Ductile Iron Pipes Market to Reach USD 19.2 Billion with a CAGR of 5.3%

The ductile iron pipes market is estimated to reach $19.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Ductile Iron Pipes Market," The ductile iron pipes market size was valued at $11.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $19.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

𝙂𝙚𝙩 𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙎𝙘𝙤𝙤𝙥 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩, 𝙧𝙚𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙨𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙚: - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17454

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging ductile iron pipes market trends and dynamics.

- By diameter, the DN 300 to 700 segment accounted for the highest market in terms of revenue in 2021.

- By joint, socket & spigot segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

- By application, water & wastewater segment registered the highest revenue in 2021.

- LAMEA is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

- The key players within the ductile iron pipes market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand competitive outlook of the ductile iron pipes industry.

- The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging ductile iron pipes market opportunities.

- In-depth ductile iron pipes market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2022 and 2031.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁

Commonly observed diameter types of ductile iron pipes are DN up to 300, DN 300 to 700, DN 700 to 1000, DN 1000 to 1200, and DN 1200 & above. Among these, DN 300 to 700 segment accounted for the largest ductile iron pipes market share in 2021, owing to its wide usage in water and wastewater industry.

The market is analyzed with respect to different types of joints available in ductile iron pipes, which includes socket & spigot, and flanged. Among these, socket & spigot segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR, owing to its wide scale use in pipes for collecting and transporting wastewater, as well as to supply fresh water to large communities. And by application, it is based on water & wastewater, industrial, and irrigation. Among these, water & wastewater segment registered the highest revenue in 2021.

Furthermore, the market is mainly driven by increase in population that is driving demand for demand for domestic and commercial use. However, easy corrosion of ductile iron pipes and fluctuating cost of raw materials used for constructing ductile iron pipes constrain the ductile iron pipes market growth.

𝙈𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙖 𝙋𝙪𝙧𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙨𝙚 𝙄𝙣𝙦𝙪𝙞𝙧𝙮: - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17454

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸

In 2021, Asia-Pacific dominated the global ductile iron pipes market in terms of revenue, followed by North America and Europe. Moreover, the market in LAMEA is expected to grow with a high CAGR, owing to its high growth potential in terms of population and industries.

The key players in the ductile iron pipes market are launching new and advanced products to sustain the harsh competition in the market. For instance, in April 2021, Saint-Gobain PAM Canalisation launched BIOGAN, a new ductile iron pipe system for gravity sewerage. This pipe system incorporates DUCTAN and BioZinalium coatings to strengthen the pipe and increase its service life.

However, during the pandemic lockdown, various manufacturers in the ductile iron pipes market had to stop their business in countries such as China, the U.S., and India. This break directly impacted revenue of ductile iron pipe companies in the initial lockdowns.

In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials constricted supply of raw materials for end-users of ductile iron pipe and negatively influenced the growth of the market. However, after two years of COVID-19 outbreak and introduction of vaccinations, the severity of the pandemic has significantly reduced, and key players in the market are recovering rapidly.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀

Key companies profiled in the ductile iron pipes market forecast report include Aliaxis SA, American Cast Iron Pipe Company, China National Building Material Group Co., Ltd. (CNBM), Electrotherm India Limited, European Pipeline Engineering (Southern) Ltd., Jindal SAW Ltd., Kubota Corporation, Kurimoto Ltd., McWane International, Rashmi Group, Rivitswade Ltd., Saint Gobain PAM Canalisation, Supra Group, Tata Metaliks, U.S. Pipe, VonRoll Hydro (Suisse) Ag., and Xiamen Landee Industries Co., Ltd.

𝙏𝙤 𝙋𝙪𝙧𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙨𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙪𝙢 𝙍𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩: - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a50cd8700714a768d49127455a345b36

𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄

Industries such as petrochemical, chemical, and food & beverages, use water for many of their processes. Thereby, growth in these industrial sectors is expected to positively influence the ductile iron pipes market. Furthermore, rise in population has increased demand for agricultural sector, which uses ductile iron pipe for irrigation purposes. In addition to this, scarcity of fresh water has positively affected the wastewater treatment industries. Thus, growth in the end-users of ductile iron pipes is accepted to propel the growth of ductile iron pipes market.