WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Driving with 21.7% CAGR | Data Virtualization Market Reach USD 22.2 Billion by 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global data virtualization market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $22.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 334 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17598 Expanding volume of data from various sources across enterprises, the increase in requirement for data integration tools, the rise in demand for advanced visualization technology and increase in investments in visualization platforms and business collaborations drive the growth of the global data virtualization market drive the growth of the global data virtualization market.The data virtualization market is segmented into Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise size and End User. By component, it is segmented into standalone software, data integration solution, and application tool solution. By data integration solution, it is segmented into BI tools, enterprise application, mobile and web application. Based on deployment model, the market is categorized into on-premise and cloud. Based on enterprise size, the market is categorized into SMEs and large enterprises. Based on end user, the market is categorized into IT and telecom, BFSI, government and defense, healthcare and life science, retail, manufacturing, education, others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.Some of the key data virtualization industry players profiled in the report include Adaptive Insights, Alteryx Inc., ChartBlocks Ltd., Cisco Systems, Cluvio GmbH, Denodo Technologies, Domo Inc., International Business Machine (IBM), Informatica, Microsoft Corporation, OpenLink Software, Oracle Corporation, QlikTech International AB, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, and Visually Inc.. This study includes Data virtualization market share, trends, Data virtualization market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A17598 Asia-Pacific is expected to observe highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increase in investments for Data virtualization solution among countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific fuel growth of the market. Moreover, Asia Pacific is experiencing strong adoption of visualization tools, specifically standalone visualization software. This increasing demand for visualization platforms in the Asia Pacific region is offering lucrative opportunities for software vendors. To leverage these opportunities, several visualization platform vendors are focusing on establishing their presence in the region through merger and acquisitions, company collaborations, and partnerships to extend their customer base. Such developments and investments by the companies are boosting the growth of Asia Pacific market.Based on components, the solution segment dominated the data virtualization market in 2021, and is expected to maintain the dominance in the upcoming years, owing to restrict and maintain internal cyber threats and risks, such as unauthorized access, data theft, and more. However, the services is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the Data Virtualization Market Forecast period. Data virtualization services mechanisms manage and secure accounts that have system access beyond that of a standard user to secure the confidentiality of data servers.On the basis end user, the IT and telecom segment dominated the data virtualization market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. It is because, it helps the organizations to optimize their artificial intelligence-powered IT infrastructure resource utilization core competency and save operating costs. However, the retail segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as to reduce the price of document generation, printing, and dissemination. In addition, a variety of printing and mailroom concerns can be resolved with Data Virtualization Software.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (334 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-virtualization-market/purchase-options Covid-19 Scenario Data Virtualization Market● The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the data virtualization market positively. This is due to rise in adoption of cloud data virtualization solutions and application container by major enterprises to handle security concerns and provide secured information access when conducting remote operations.● Growing interest in distributed computing innovation increased the demand for data virtualization during the lockdown.Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. Other Trending Reports Contact:
David Correa
1209 Orange Street,
Corporation Trust Center,
Wilmington, New Castle,
Delaware 19801 USA.
Int'l: +1-503-894-6022
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

