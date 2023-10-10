Inspira Holding Expands Its Software and Technology Team to Drive Tailored Travel Solutions for Partners and Clients
Inspira Holding now holds the largest software team in the Closed User Group (CUG) travel industry
Leading Closed User Group (CUG) travel loyalty provider, Inspira Holding has announced the expansion of its technology team, which plays a pivotal role in delivering personalized and customizable travel solutions to its valued partners and customers. With a robust technology and development team headquartered in Baja California, Inspira is opening two office locations in Mumbai and New Delhi, India, which will house a team of 40 highly skilled programmers dedicated to enhancing the current platform capabilities and developing future capabilities. Thus, the company now holds the largest software team in the CUG travel industry.
— Somit Talwar, CEO of Inspira Holding
In an era where technology drives innovation, Inspira recognizes the importance of staying at the forefront of technological advancements to cater to the evolving needs of its clients. The company's commitment to providing tailor-made solutions, rather than one-size-fits-all approaches, is seamlessly integrated into its technology development process.
At the heart of Inspira Holding's technology-driven approach is its collaborative ethos. From the initial onboarding stages through to launch and ongoing support, Inspira works in close partnership with its clients to ensure that every technological aspect aligns with their unique requirements. This hands-on approach distinguishes the company as a true technology partner in the travel industry.
Inspira's technology and development team continuously innovates to create a user-friendly platform that empowers clients to navigate the travel landscape with ease. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, the company has designed a platform that not only simplifies booking processes but also enhances the overall travel experience for partners and customers.
"At Inspira, we stand as a beacon of innovation in the travel industry," said Somit Talwar, CEO of Inspira Holding. "Our technology and software teams, the largest in the CUG travel space, are dedicated to crafting solutions that match our clients' unique needs. We believe in the power of technology to transform travel, and we are committed to being at the forefront of this transformation."
Inspira Holding's investment in its technology and development teams underscores the company's mission to provide travel solutions that cater precisely to its clients' preferences and goals. As the travel industry continues to evolve, Inspira remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering technological excellence that enriches the travel experience for all.
About Inspira Holding
Inspira Holding, known for its technology, value pricing, and customer service, is a travel loyalty provider trusted by large organizations and top suppliers worldwide. Leveraging the power of travel and hyper-competitive pricing, Inspira builds member, employee, and customer loyalty. To date, Inspira partners with membership organizations representing over 80,000,000 million end users.
Its journey started back in 2012 in Southern California with a small group of developers and entrepreneurs that shared, above all else, a deeply rooted passion for travel. They set out to create various Closed User Group travel platforms that empowered employee benefits, resort loyalty, and wellness incentive programs for many institutions and large corporations worldwide that would ultimately allow people to access more affordable travel. The team grew and so did its presence. The company opened more offices throughout the USA and Latin America. In recent years, they have experienced exponential growth to the point of being present on all continents, providing travel and tech development services now also in Europe and Asia.
