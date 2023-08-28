Inspira Holding, shortlisted for “Best for Travel Deals” at the Prestigious Travolution Awards
Leading Closed User Group travel supplier and travel deals provider, Inspira Holding has been recognized for its unmatched discounts and innovative approach
This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to reshaping the travel landscape with unbeatable discounts. We are committed to providing travelers with unparalleled experiences.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Closed User Group (CUG) travel supplier and travel deals provider, Inspira Holding has been announced as a finalist for the coveted "Best for Travel Deals" award at the prestigious Travolution Awards. This nomination comes in recognition of Inspira Holding's exceptional achievements in revolutionizing the travel industry through its unrivaled discounts.
As evidenced by this nomination, Inspira Holding's commitment to delivering the most exceptional travel deals stands out in the industry. With discounts that soar to unprecedented heights—reaching up to an astonishing 60% off, and sometimes even surpassing this threshold—Inspira has set new standards for value-driven travel experiences.
Over the last year, Inspira Holding has displayed unwavering dedication to sourcing exciting and irresistible travel deals. Their consistent efforts to update and expand their offerings have solidified their position in the industry. The company's success in delivering innovative and enticing deals is evident in the increasing number of partners and customers who continually find value in their offerings.
However, what truly sets Inspira apart is its visionary approach to exclusivity. Through its groundbreaking use of password-protected environments, Inspira Holding ensures that its users gain exclusive access to the finest travel discounts available anywhere online. This unique feature creates an unparalleled sense of privilege, adding to the allure of unbeatable travel deals. The result is a customer experience that is not only cost-effective but also enriched with the joy of discovery.
"We are thrilled and honored to be shortlisted for the 'Best for Travel Deals' award at the Travolution Awards. This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to reshaping the travel landscape with unbeatable discounts and innovative approaches. At Inspira, we are committed to providing travelers with unparalleled experiences, and this nomination fuels our passion to continue delivering value and excitement to our users", said Eivind Steffensen, Chief Operating Officer at Inspira Holding.
About Inspira Holding
Inspira Holding, known for its technology, value pricing, and customer service, is a travel loyalty provider trusted by large organizations and top suppliers worldwide. Leveraging the power of travel and hyper-competitive pricing, Inspira builds member, employee, and customer loyalty. To date, Inspira partners with membership organizations representing over 80,000,000 million end users.
Its journey started back in 2012 in Southern California with a small group of developers and entrepreneurs that shared, above all else, a deeply rooted passion for travel. They set out to create various Closed User Group travel platforms that empowered employee benefits, resort loyalty, and wellness incentive programs for many institutions and large corporations worldwide that would ultimately allow people to access more affordable travel. The team grew and so did its presence. The company opened more offices throughout the USA and Latin America. In recent years, they have experienced exponential growth to the point of being present on all continents, providing travel and tech development services now also in Europe and Asia.
About the Travolution Awards
The Travolution Awards are the biggest annual celebration of the talents and achievements of brands and individuals in the online travel sector in the UK and beyond.
Each year their handpicked judging panels of industry experts pour through hundreds of entries from travel brands, technology developers and digital services suppliers. They look for evidence of success but, crucially, of the innovative thinking and creativity required to drive the travel industry forward into the modern digital era.
