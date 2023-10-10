CIDRZ Equips Health Workers with Knowledge to Handle Men’s Health Issues.

The Ministry of Health, through the Lusaka Provincial Health Office (LPHO), has thanked the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) for its commitment to enhancing the quality of healthcare services provided in the Men’s clinics across Lusaka District.

Lusaka District Health Director, Dr Astrida Maseka said the focus on training healthcare staff is a commendable achievement as it equips them with the necessary skills to provide accurate diagnoses, effective treatments, and improved overall patient care.

Dr Maseka who was speaking during the official opening of the Men’s Clinic training in Lusaka, said the positive impact of the men’s clinics is evident in the increased male involvement in programs such as Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMTCT), Outpatient Department (OPD) attendance, and early health-seeking behaviour among men.

She said this demonstrates the importance of specialised healthcare services tailored to men’s needs and their role in promoting community health.

Dr Maseka added that the Ministry of Health is now scaling up the ‘Finding Men’ Initiative, which aims to provide comprehensive men-centred healthcare in a male-friendly environment.

She explained that such initiatives address men’s specific health issues and contribute to a more inclusive and accessible healthcare system.

Meanwhile, CIDRZ Men’s Clinic Initiative Coordinator Dr James Zulu said collaborative efforts are vital in improving public health outcomes.

Dr Zulu said men’s health issues can be complex and require specialised knowledge.

He added that such training ensures that health workers are well-versed in conditions specific to men, such as prostate problems, erectile dysfunction, and hormonal imbalances.

The establishment and operationalization of 42 Men’s Clinics by CIDRZ in collaboration with the Ministry of Health in various districts underscore the commitment to expanding healthcare services and improving public health outcomes.

These collaborative efforts and initiatives are essential in creating a healthier society and serve as a model for addressing healthcare challenges in other regions.