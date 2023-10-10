Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht: Awarded Green Globe PLATINUM for a Decade of Independently Verified Sustainability
Located in the historic capital of the Netherlands, Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht holds a unique position along the picturesque Prinsengracht canal. This prime location allows guests to immerse themselves in the city's rich cultural heritage, while also offering easy access to major attractions, art galleries, and vibrant neighborhoods.
Originally built as the city's public library, the hotel boasts a rich architectural history. The building's transformation into a luxury lifestyle hotel preserved its iconic features while integrating modern amenities. The hotel's interior decoration was masterfully curated by the world-renowned designer Marcel Wanders. His artistic vision imbued the hotel with a sense of enchantment and creativity, using sustainable materials and eco-friendly design concepts to enhance the guest experience.
Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht has once again been recertified for its sustainable operations and management. This year the hotel has been awarded the prestigious Green Globe PLATINUM status having been continuously certified and independently audited since 2013. This decade long sustainability journey for the Andaz Amsterdam continues with major initiatives contributing to the prosperity of people and planet.
Installation of LED Lights
Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht has taken additional steps to incorporate LEDs into every lighting fixture throughout their property. In the present year, they have successfully replaced all halogen and neon lights in guestrooms and back-of-house offices with this more environmentally friendly option. Despite the higher upfront cost of acquiring LEDs compared to halogen and neon lights, they consume considerably less energy while also having a longer lifespan. This initiative has a positive impact on energy usage, reduces waste and expense in the long run.
Introduction of Food Waste Monitor
Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht is participating in a pilot program, among five other Hyatt properties in Europe, to pave the way in reducing food wastage. By partnering with Orbisk, the supplier of a state-of-the-art food waste monitoring, the hotel is taking significant steps to effectively battle food wastage in hotels. The monitor identifies and registers the food wastage to ingredient-level and compiles the data for the kitchen team to make adjustments in their operations (from purchasing to cooking) and further improve their food waste reductions. This is done in collaboration with a Food Waste Coach from Orbisk, who has the knowledge and expertise in this field and with these systems.
Eco-Friendly Renovations
During the summer of 2022, Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht conducted a renovation of the hallways leading to the guestrooms. For this renovation, it was imperative to ensure that sustainability was well incorporated into the entire process. So much so, that even the glue and paint used for the renovation of the hallways was selected based on eco-friendly considerations. This has resulted, not only in reducing the emission of harmful substances in the indoor environment but also shows a clear example of the property’s eco-conscious practices.
