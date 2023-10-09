RUSSIA, October 9 - Andrei Belousov met with Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev
First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation
Andrei Belousov met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Shahin Mustafayev during his working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.
During the conversation, the sides discussed issues
related to the prospects for cooperation in the transport and logistics sector,
including the implementation of the North-South transport corridor project.
