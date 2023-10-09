Submit Release
Andrei Belousov met with Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev

RUSSIA, October 9 - Andrei Belousov met with Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev

First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrei Belousov met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev during his working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, the sides discussed issues related to the prospects for cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, including the implementation of the North-South transport corridor project.

