Enviremware and DRC Ventures PROUD SUPPORTER of CELEBRITY STUDDED CMI SUSTAINABLE FASHION AWARDS 2023 in Milan Italy
2023 in Milan Italy “DRC Ventures focused on creating sustainable solutions by inventing products to support the health of individuals, animals, and the earth”
‘Enviremware,’ is a patented barrier protection that will change the landscape in the fashion Industry. through our collective partnerships with global designers, says Dr Rahm.”GUTTENBERG, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards 2023, organized by the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana and the Ethical Fashion Initiative of the United Nations Agency ITC in collaboration with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, was held in the setting of the Teatro alla Scala on Sunday, 24 September 2023.
— Dr Christina Rahm
CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards featured celebrities such as Actress Juliane Moore, Donatella Versace, Triple Crown Winner Stephen Roche and many notables and prestigious designers including Gucci, Valentino, Chloe and a plethora of others in the world of Italian fashion and internationally that have stood out for their commitment to sustainability in its highest sense: vision, innovation, commitment to craftsmanship, recognition of differences, circular economy, human rights and environmental justice.
Winners in several categories of sustainability were Valentino, Gucci, Chloe, and Versace to name a few.
The evening celebrated designers who are making their mark in sustainable initiatives for a better planet.
Clayton Thomas and Dr Christina Rahm, Founders of DRC Ventures partnered and supported this very prestigious event. DRC Ventures goal is to bring awareness of the environment and the toxins surrounding us in this world. Having created a Nano tech infused with ‘Enviremware,’ with the eco-friendly fashion line hosting environmental patented barrier protection” fashion brand that not only protects us but can be worn from day to evening with its versatile pieces and evergreen looks. This will change the landscape in the fashion Industry. through our collective partnerships with global designers, says Dr Rahm.
