MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff and Florida Capitol to be lit in Blue and White in Honor of the Victims of the Tragedy in Israel

MEMORANDUM

TO: Brian Fienemann, Director of Real Estate Management and

Development

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: Monday, October 9, 2023

RE: Flags at Half-Staff and Florida Capitol to be lit in Blue and White in

Honor of the Victims of the Tragedy in Israel

On October 7, the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, Hamas terrorists launched a violent attack on the State of Israel and the Jewish people. As of today, there have been at least 900 deaths, including many civilian women and children, and over 100 have been taken hostage. This is a direct assault on the people of Israel and the Jewish community. We reinforce our commitment to Israel and our fight against anti-Israel sentiments. Florida stands with the State of Israel and Israeli citizens. As a mark of respect for the victims and in solidarity with the State of Israel, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise until sunset on Friday, October 13, 2023.

I also hereby direct the Capitol to be lit in blue and white from sunset to sunrise until Friday, October 13, 2023.

