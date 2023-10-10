Latest Health: A Political Choice - From Fragmentation to Integration publication to launch at World Health Summit
● Health: A Political Choice – From Fragmentation to Integration is the fourth in a series of titles produced with the World Health Organization’s support
● The publication launches at the World Health Summit in Berlin, Germany on 15–17 October, which has the theme "A defining year for global health action"
This year represents an opportunity to chart a new path forward in putting people’s health first, as the world endeavours to tip the balance towards coordinated, strong, multilateral action and away from fragmentation. But with millions of people around the world being denied their human right to health and medical care, it’s no small undertaking.
Health: A Political Choice – From Fragmentation to Integration, the latest in a series of titles produced with the support of the World Health Organization, looks at where, why and how our health systems have fractured – and what needs to be done to better integrate access, care and services and ensure Health For All. It makes the case for an urgent need for global health governance as interconnected crises that threaten our physical, mental and social well-being loom large. And it explores how modern solutions, from technology to global health diplomacy, could hold the key.
As in previous editions – which spotlighted universal health coverage, pandemic preparedness and the role of science, solidarity and solutions in protecting against future disease outbreaks – the publication features original articles from some of the most prominent voices in the health arena today. They include Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, Axel Radlach Pries, president of the World Health Summit, Katsunobu Kato, Japan’s minister of health, labour and welfare, Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, and Vanessa Kerry, WHO Special Envoy for Climate Change and Health.
Industry leaders have also contributed to the discussions, with YouTube Health exploring how to make high-quality health information accessible to everyone and a BVCF interview that uncovers how a globally accepted taxonomy can serve as a guideline for funding and intensifying awareness for public health investment.
The publication explores the full gamut of challenges facing the health sector, from why the climate crisis is a health crisis to how drones can help tackle healthcare disparities. Other articles assert that gender equity is the backbone of global prosperity, make the case for healthier living environments achieved via regulatory frameworks, call for a shift from analogue to digital health systems and detail the G7’s new Pact for Pandemic Readiness.
Health: A Political Choice – From Fragmentation to Integration is an official publication of the Global Governance Project produced in collaboration with the World Health Organization. The Global Governance Project is a joint initiative between GT Media Group, a London-based publishing company, the Global Governance Program based at the University of Toronto, and the Global Health Centre at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva.
View Health: A Political Choice – From Fragmentation to Integration online at www.bit.ly/hapc23
