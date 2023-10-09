Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Emergency Services Retirement Board Of Trustees

TEXAS, October 9 - October 9, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Rupal Chaudhari and reappointed Edward Keenan and Rodney Alan Ryalls to the Emergency Services Retirement Board of Trustees for terms set to expire on September 1, 2029. The Board oversees and governs a dedicated retirement fund for volunteer firefighters and emergency services personnel in Texas.

Rupal Chaudhari of Leander is an accounting manager at Pecan Park Hospitality, LLC and Sanjay Enterprises I, Ltd. She is a licensed attorney and a member of the Cedar Park Chamber of Commerce and The New York State Bar Association. Chaudhari received a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Economics from Jai Hind College, a Bachelor of Law from the Government Law College at Mumbai University, and a Master of Law from St. Mary’s University.

Edward Keenan of Houston is the chief financial officer of Unique Group. He is president of the Pasadena Volunteer Firefighter Association, treasurer of the Pasadena Fire Department, and a member of the State Firefighters’ & Fire Marshals’ Association (SFFMA). Previously, he served as president of the Middlebrook Homeowners Association and board member of the Armand Bayou Nature Center. Keenan received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Information Technologies from Robert Morris College and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston.

Rodney Alan Ryalls of Burkburnett is the deputy regional fire marshal for the Intermountain Region of the National Park Service, Department of the Interior. He is a member of the Burkburnett Fire Department, treasurer of Red River Valley Wildlife, Inc., committee member of the SFFMA and former president of the Burkburnett Rotary Club and the Red River District of SFFMA. Ryalls retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2004 after 21 years of service. He received a Bachelor of Science in Fire and Emergency Management from Kaplan University and holds professional designation as Chief Fire Officer from the Commission on Professional Credentialing and Fire Service Chief Executive Officer from Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.