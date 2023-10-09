Sarantos Spins the Bitter-Sweet Truth of Life in Latest Pop Rock Single and Video

The award-winning singer-songwriter released the video for “No One Promised You a Good Life” on October 9th.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarantos, an award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer, is excited to announce the release of his latest single and music video, titled “No One Promised You a Good Life.” The song was released on October 9th, and the accompanying video is available on the artist’s official YouTube channel.

“No One Promised You a Good Life” is a soulful musical journey that explores the struggles and hardships of life and the hope that keeps us going through it all. Growing up, Sarantos remembers his parents telling him to never give up and to always hold onto hope, even in the darkest of days. With this song, he wants to pass on this valuable lesson to his listeners.

Sarantos’ haunting vocals in the song add to its emotional depth, almost as if he’s singing to his children from beyond the grave. The accompanying video beautifully captures the essence of the song, with its captivating visuals and powerful storytelling.

Since 2014, Sarantos has won and been nominated for over 57 awards for his music. His songs, instrumentals, and cues have also been featured in numerous media placements. He is also known for his love of comics, video games, and all things nerdy, making him a relatable and down-to-earth artist.

Sarantos’ music and books are available for free on his website, and he also hosts the popular Songwriters Radio Show, which is syndicated on major platforms such as iHeartRadio, Spotify, and iTunes.

The release of “No One Promised You a Good Life” is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike. The song is a testament to Sarantos’ talent as a songwriter and his ability to connect with his audience through powerful and relatable music.

For more information on Sarantos and his music, please visit his website at www.melogia.com.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

