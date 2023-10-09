Temporary closures expected on East Burdick Expressway Bridge

BISMARCK, N.D. – The East Burdick Expressway Bridge over the Canadian Pacific Railway in Minot is scheduled to be closed October 10-11 as part of the continuing bridge rehabilitation project.



This closure will be in place from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. October 10 and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 11. During this time, motorists should use alternate routes. The current traffic control pattern will remain in place outside of these times.



The bridge rehabilitation project includes concrete paving, bridge repairs, new pedestrian railing, and lighting improvements.



The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected. Parking under the bridge will be prohibited during construction.



The project is expected to be completed this fall.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



- ### -







MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

