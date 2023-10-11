Forward Edge-AI Selected as a Winner of the US Army’s xTechSBIR Autonomy Competition

Forward Edge-AI offers assured Command and Control of robotics to dominate any environment, anytime, anywhere

Isidore is quantum resistant today, and capable of securing autonomous robotics at the edge under contested, denied and operationally limited conditions” — Eric Adolphe, CEO Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI has been selected as a winner of the US Army’s xTechSBIR Autonomy competition. xTechSBIR Autonomy, is the U.S. Army’s first autonomy-focused competition. The competition seeks to help develop and demonstrate working solutions from small businesses with world-class technologies capable of equipping key Soldier needs.

The competition targets solutions that support Robotic Autonomous System (RAS) research including remote command, 360-degree situational awareness, target detection, and identification and sensor functionality.

Winners received a cash prize and are eligible to submit a Phase I SBIR proposal.

About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge AI, Inc. founded in 2019, is becoming a dominant player in AI and is leading the revolution in augmenting technology with human intelligence. Forward Edge-AI completed the comprehensive TruSight best practices third-party assessment service created by leading industry participants for the collective benefit of all financial institutions, their suppliers, partners, and other third parties. Forward Edge-AI is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.