October 9, 2023

Final Public Hearing for the CDBG-CV Sole Proprietor and Small Business Stabilization Program Announced

Montpelier, Vt. - Two-Rivers Ottauquechee Regional Commission (TRORC) and Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation (BDCC) received a combined $3,589,388 (TRORC - $1,834,694; BDCC - $1,754,694) in Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funds to administer the CDBG-CV Sole Proprietor and Small Business Stabilization Program. The funds provide direct financial assistance payments and technical assistance training to businesses to be more sustainable in preparation for future disasters.

The CDBG-CV Sole Proprietor and Small Business Stabilization Program was designed to assist sole proprietors and small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19 and have remaining unmet needs that can be documented.

A public hearing will be held during the TRORC October Board Meeting being held at the Thompson Senior Center at 99 Senior Lane in Woodstock on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 6:30pm to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the range of community development activities that have been undertaken under this program, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine a statement of the use of these funds. The Public Hearing can be attended virtually with this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87147680573?pwd=PqWIyDHE16Y01Gl2uYbmsXoFceagb6.1

TRORC provided direct assistance payments to 146 businesses and disbursed $1,306,034 in unmet need for sole proprietors and small businesses throughout Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Orleans, Essex, Caledonia, Orange, and Windsor Counties. In addition to the assistance payments, TRORC provided technical assistance and training to 35 small businesses to increase their resilience to future disasters.

BDCC provided direct assistance payments to 132 businesses and disbursed $1,153,435 in unmet need for sole proprietors and small businesses throughout Windham, Bennington, Rutland, Addison, Washington, and Lamoille Counties. In addition to the assistance payments, BDCC also provided technical assistance and training to 95 small businesses to increase their resilience to future disasters.

Please visit the Relief for VT Businesses online story board for more information and review program accomplishments.

Should you require any special accommodations please contact Sarah Wraight, Senior Planner with TRORC at swraight@trorc.org or 802-457-3188 (x3007) to ensure appropriate accommodation is made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) #1‐800‐253‐0191.

