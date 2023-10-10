Marc Beckman & NYU Launch A New Show, 'Some Future Day". Insiders Share Insight Surrounding A.I., Crypto, & Metaverse
Gain insider knowledge surrounding how to leverage emerging technology to benefit your career, life, and family.
Some Future Day provides insider knowledge about how emerging technologies can better your life, career, and community.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marc Beckman, CEO of DMA United and Senior Fellow at NYU, is pleased to announce the launch of his new show, Some Future Day, which is being produced by NYU.
— Marc Beckman
Esteemed guests offer perspective on the transformative impact that connective technologies are having in their world – in communities, professionally, and personally; and how the fabric of our lives are evolving with the interconnectivity and advancement of artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, the Metaverse, and beyond.
About Some Future Day
Some Future Day evaluates technology at the intersection of culture and law.
Marc Beckman shines a light on emerging technology’s transformative nature on individual’s lives, careers, and families. Beckman provides insider knowledge surrounding how brands leverage emerging technology to benefit their customers.
Esteemed guests are at the frontline developing and implementing strategy on behalf of companies like Walmart, Microsoft, and PwC. Further, members of our government join Beckman to address policy issues surrounding security, safety, and privacy.
Some Future Day Launch Episodes
The first two episodes feature the Mayor of Reno, Nevada, Hillary Schieve; and Tech Insider, Robert Scoble.
Mayor Hillary Schieve
Mayor Schieve highlights Reno's blockchain initiatives and discusses her commitment to combat mental illness and addiction. Additionally, Schieve addresses her recent interactions on Capitol Hill in her role as President of the United States Conference of Mayors, including with Congressional Leadership (Former Speakers McCarthy and Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Schumer).
The conversation becomes very personal when Mayor Schieve opens about her family’s challenges with mental health and addiction: “One night he [my brother-in-law] called me and he said, ‘I really need help.’ … And, the next day, I sent some police over there to do a welfare check and they found him dead.”
Robert Scoble
Tech Insider Robert Scoble engages in a no-holds barred discussion surrounding the existential threat of A.I. on American Jobs, the A.I. Global Arms Race (the U.S. vs. China), Apple’s Spatial Computing and Privacy, and for fun: Elon Musk vs. Steve Jobs.
Of note, Scoble remarked about Steve Jobs: “He’s the only person who got Siri … the first A.I. app. He understood how human beings work and what’s important, but he would want to make sure that it [Artificial Intelligence] doesn’t bring problems to people … because if his A.I. on your iPhone is lying … and making shit up, that’s not good for the [Apple] Brand.”
Launch Date and Distribution
Some Future Day will launch on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 with new episodes dropping weekly.
Beckman’s show is produced by New York University and will be distributed across all major digital platforms worldwide, including YouTube, Apple, Spotify, Google, and Amazon.
About Marc Beckman
Marc Beckman is Senior Fellow of Emerging Technologies and an Adjunct Professor at NYU, CEO of DMA United, and a member of the New York State Bar Association’s Task Force on Cryptocurrency and Digital Assets.
Some Future Day Episode One: America's Mental Health Crisis featuring Mayor Hillary Schieve