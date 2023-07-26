Fashion A.I.: DMA United and Zenlytic Partner to Offer Business Intelligence Platform for Leading Fashion Brands
DMA United, the award-winning advertising agency that sits at the center of style & design, and Zenlytic, the leading business intelligence provider that utilizes AI for data-driven insights, have joined together to create “Fashion A.I.”, a business intelligence tool designed specifically for companies within the fashion sector.
The Fashion A.I. tool combines DMA’s deep fashion experience with Zenlytic’s deep AI and data expertise to cater specifically to the needs of Fashion brands.
For years, the fashion industry has been forced to analyze data through the lens of certain generic, Palo Alto designed standards without regard to industry-specific needs. But now for the first time, an industry-specific tool has been developed for the fashion journey, Fashion A.I.– which speaks to all aspects of both physical and digital sales, such as channel attribution, omnichannel sales, customer acquisition and retention costs, conversion funnels, retention and churn tracking, bracketing and returns, etc.
“DMA United has long valued the importance of data and has worked with clients to strategically build market value,” said Marc Beckman, CEO of DMA United. “The Fashion A.I. tool will offer our fashion clients the opportunity to make educated, real-time decisions that will positively impact their bottom line, stock prices, and enhance shareholder value.”
Zenlytic is a full-featured BI platform with an instant, AI data analyst. Zenlytic and DMA have developed a suite of dashboards that caters to the unique needs of fashion brands everywhere, which can be further customized using Zenlytic’s powerful platform. And Zenlytic’s team of data scientists and engineers will ensure that every Zenlytic user can act in a data-driven way.
“We’re thrilled to partner with DMA United,” said Ryan Janssen, CEO of Zenlytic, “by combining our analytics expertise with DMA’s deep domain knowledge of the fashion industry, we’re able to give brands the ability to truly understand what’s driving their business.”
The comprehensive offering will take into consideration many fashion-specific touchpoints to help leading brands capture market share and improve their bottom line. For example, when considering that a company’s returns can be more than 35%, brands can analyze the reasons for the returns – including bracketing, lenient return policies, fit issues, product specific returns, and engage in channel analyses, product descriptor reviews, shipping delay appraisals, etc. to determine how to better service the consumer, to flag repeat offenders and to encourage positive behavior.
The platform is built to help brands track and improve best-practice industry metrics, such as return on advertising spending (ROAS) and lifetime value efficiencies, such as daily consumer acquisition costs (CAC), profitability, historical sales, revenue breakdowns, basket breakdown analysis, historical product sales, channel sales, and more. Users can adjust these to their own business and define completely custom metrics to achieve their own unique objectives.
About DMA United
DMA United is an award-winning advertising agency that provides representation services to individuals and brands. DMA’s Poly-Cultural platform positions it at the center of superior style & design, and extends into fashion, art, music, sports, and entertainment. For over two decades, DMA United has partnered with Fortune 500 companies and closely held businesses to execute branding and advertising platforms worldwide. A sampling of DMA United’s clients includes Karl Lagerfeld, Havaianas, Pepsi, Carhartt, Sony Music, Claire’s, Nelson Mandela, and Warner Bros. Entertainment.
About Zenlytic
Zenlytic has created the world’s first self-serve business intelligence tool. This is made possible by Zoë, Zenlytic’s integrated data analyst chatbot. As a result, Zenlytic users have an always-on, instant analyst waiting to answer their questions, drill into details, or explain what’s driving their metrics. The platform helps anyone discover data-driven growth opportunities and better understand what drives their business, without using SQL or knowing any nerdy data stuff.
